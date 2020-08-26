Dallas, Texas, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Neurosurgery Devices Market Size 2018, By Product (Neuromodulation Devices {Internal Neuromodulation Devices [Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices, Others], External Neuromodulation Devices}, Neuroendoscopy Devices), By Application (Spinal Cord Stimulation {Chronic Pain, Ischemia, Failed Back Surgery Syndrome}, Deep Brain Stimulation {Parkinson’s Disease, Tremor, Depression, Others}, Neuroendoscopy {Transnasal Neurosendoscopy, Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy, Transcranial Neuroendoscopy}), By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global neurosurgery devices market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global neurosurgery devices market have been studied in detail.

The global neurosurgery devices market is projected to reach an approximate value of USD 13.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. Increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, rapidly increasing geriatric population across the globe are factors driving the neurosurgery devices market.

Neurosurgery devices are majorly used in the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders of the spinal cord, peripheral nervous systems and brains. Rapidly increasing neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, neuropathic pain, brain tumors is likely to fuel the demand for neurosurgery devices in the future. For instance, Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative condition after Alzheimer’s disease affecting 10 million people globally. It is a progressive neurological condition that causes stiffness, slowness and tremors due to the decrease in dopamine production in the brain. Thus, rapid increase in prevalence of Parkinson’s disease fuels the demand for deep brain stimulation therapy.

Moreover, increase in geriatric patient pool susceptible to neurological disorders along with rapidly growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries owing to faster recovery, shorter hospital stay and reduced costs is expected for robust market expansion in the coming few years.

The global neurosurgery devices market has been segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the global neurosurgery devices market is categorized into neuromodulation devices and neuroendoscopy devices. Neuromodulation devices are further categorized into internal and external neuormodulation devices. Internal neuromodulation devices are sub-categorized into spinal cord stimulation devices, deep brain stimulation devices, and others. Neuromodulation devices grabbed dominant share of the global market in 2018.

Application-wise, the global neurosurgery devices market is segmented into spinal cord stimulation applications, deep brain stimulation application applications and neuroendoscopy applications. Spinal cord stimulation applications is segmented into chronic pain, failed back surgery syndrome, and ischemia. Deep brain stimulation applications include Parkinson’s disease, tremors, depression, and others. Neuroendoscopy applications segment is categorized into transnasal, intraventricular, and transcranial neuroendoscopy. Parkinson’s disease segment of the deep brain stimulation application dominated the global neurosurgery devices market in 2018 owing to rapid increase in prevalence of the disease along with launch of novel devices for the treatment of the disease.

North America dominated the global neurosurgery devices market in 2018. High prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, brain tumors, Alzheimer’s disease, spinal cord injuries, neuropathic pain in the region is a key factor likely to drive the growth of the market in the next few years. According to Alzheimer’s Association, approximately 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019. Rapidly growing elderly population in the U.S. is further expected to increase its prevalence. However, Asia Pacific neurosurgery devices market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global neurosurgery devices market include Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Ackermann Instrumente, Nevro Corporation, Adeor Medical, Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, and Hangzhou Hawk Optical Electronic Instruments among others.

