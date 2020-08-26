Pune, India, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanofabrication or Nanomanufacturing is a recent innovation in the fabrication process that is used in making one-, two-, or three-dimensional nanostructures widely used in various applications. Nanofabrication is primarily used to design and develop products and components which have a thickness in between 1 to 100 nm.

Nanofabrication is gaining popularity in recent times which has generated opportunities for nano chips and super density microprocessors that aim to store data in every single atom. 3D nanofabrication can process 3 dimensional products or components from different materials that have superior durability and functional integrity, along with structural complexity.

The Global 3D nanofabrication market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. Advancement in technology and growing R&D expenditure are some of the impacting factors that are contributing to the growth of 3D nanofabrication market. As 3D nanofabrication is a new innovation in the nanofabrication market, QMI foresee a healthy market prospect in the coming years.

Global 3D Nanofabrication Market, by Technology

In terms of technology, the global 3D nanofabrication market is segmented into Implosion Fabrication, Spun-Wrapped Aligned Nanofiber (SWAN) Lithography, Ion Beam Itching, Proton Beam Nano-Machining, Surfactant-Assisted Multiphoton-induced Reduction, Nanoimprint Lithography, and Others. Among these, the Nanoimprint Lithography technology segment of 3D nanofabrication market is anticipated to capture the largest market share till the forecast period.

Global 3D Nanofabrication Market, by Material Type

In terms of material type, the global 3D nanofabrication market is segmented into Metal, Composite Materials, Ceramics, Polymers, and Others. The metal and polymer material type segment of 3D nanofabrication market is anticipated to capture the largest market share till the forecast period.

Global 3D Nanofabrication Market, by End-Use Industry

In terms of end-use industry, the global 3D nanofabrication market is segmented into Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others. Among the end-use industries, the healthcare and aerospace & defense segment has captured the largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to remain the largest till the forecast period.

Global 3D Nanofabrication Market, by Region:

In terms of region, the North America region has captured the largest market for global 3D nanofabrication market in 2020 and is anticipated to be dominant till the forecast period. Increasing R&D activities and growing spending in healthcare and aerospace industries are contributing to the growth of the market.

Some Major Findings of 3D Nanofabrication Market Report Include:

3D nanofabrication market trend & forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

In-depth global 3D nanofabrication market analysis by type, function, end-use industry, and regions with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of the major market players operating in the global 3D nanofabrication, which include: Nano3D Biosciences, Nanonex , NIL Technology, SwissLitho AG , API Nanottronics, and Others

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes recent R & D activity analysis, along with the drivers, restrains, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global 3D nanofabrication market

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the 3D nanofabrication market

Browse key industry insights spread across 97 pages with 42 market data tables and 28 figures & charts from the report, “3D Nanofabrication Market, By Technology (Implosion Fabrication, Spun-Wrapped Aligned Nanofiber (SWAN) Lithography, Ion Beam Itching, Proton Beam Nano-Machining, Surfactant-Assisted Multiphoton-induced Reduction, Nanoimprint Lithography, and Others), By Material Type (Metal, Composite Materials, Ceramics, Polymers, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

