New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Street and Roadway Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799729/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. <50W, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 50W-150W segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Street and Roadway Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



>150w Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR



In the global >150w segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Hubbell, Inc.

Kingsun Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LED Roadway Lighting Ltd.

Osram Licht AG

Syska Led Lights Pvt., Ltd.

Thorn Lighting

Virtual Extension Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799729/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Street and Roadway Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Street and Roadway Lighting Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Street and Roadway Lighting Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: <50W (Wattage Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: <50W (Wattage Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: <50W (Wattage Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: 50W-150W (Wattage Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: 50W-150W (Wattage Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: 50W-150W (Wattage Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: >150w (Wattage Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: >150w (Wattage Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: >150w (Wattage Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Streets & Roadways (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Streets & Roadways (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Streets & Roadways (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Highways (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Highways (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Highways (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 23: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the United

States by Wattage Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 24: United States Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Street and Roadway Lighting Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market

Review by Wattage Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wattage Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Street and Roadway Lighting:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Wattage Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Street

and Roadway Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Street and Roadway Lighting Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Street and Roadway Lighting Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Street and Roadway Lighting Market by Wattage

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Street and Roadway Lighting in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Street and Roadway Lighting Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Street and Roadway Lighting Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Europe in US$

Million by Wattage Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Street and Roadway Lighting Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in France by

Wattage Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Street and Roadway Lighting Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Street and Roadway Lighting Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Street and Roadway Lighting Market by Wattage

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Street and Roadway Lighting in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Street and Roadway

Lighting: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Wattage Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Analysis by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Street and Roadway Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Street and Roadway Lighting Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market

Review by Wattage Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wattage Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Russia by

Wattage Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Street and Roadway Lighting Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type:

2020-2027



Table 92: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Wattage Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Street and Roadway Lighting

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 95: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific

by Wattage Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Analysis by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Street and Roadway Lighting Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Wattage Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Street and Roadway Lighting Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Street and Roadway Lighting Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market

Review by Wattage Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Wattage Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 116: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Wattage Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Street and Roadway Lighting Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 121: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Street and Roadway Lighting Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Street and Roadway

Lighting: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Wattage Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting

Market Share Analysis by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Street and Roadway Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Street and Roadway Lighting

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Street and Roadway Lighting Marketby

Wattage Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Street and Roadway

Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type:

2020-2027



Table 140: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Wattage Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Street and Roadway Lighting Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Brazil by

Wattage Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Street and Roadway Lighting Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Street and Roadway Lighting Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Street and Roadway Lighting Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Street and Roadway Lighting Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Street and Roadway Lighting

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wattage

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of Latin

America by Wattage Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Street and Roadway Lighting

Market Share Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Street and Roadway Lighting

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Historic

Marketby Wattage Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Wattage Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Street and Roadway Lighting:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Wattage Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Street

and Roadway Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Street and Roadway Lighting Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Israel in US$

Million by Wattage Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Street and Roadway Lighting Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Wattage Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Street and Roadway Lighting Market by

Wattage Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Street and Roadway Lighting

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Street and Roadway Lighting Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Wattage Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Street and Roadway Lighting

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type:

2012-2019



Table 192: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Wattage Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Street and Roadway Lighting

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Wattage Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Wattage Type:

2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting

Market Share Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Street and Roadway Lighting

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Street and Roadway Lighting Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Wattage Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Street and Roadway Lighting Market in Africa by

Wattage Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Wattage Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Street and Roadway Lighting Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Street and Roadway Lighting Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Street and Roadway Lighting Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799729/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001