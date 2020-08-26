Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The disinfectant sprays and wipes market in Latin America has been projected to depict growth in terms of revenue and expand with a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast years 2019-2028, according to a report. Brazil, Mexico, and countries in Rest of Latin America together shape the market in this region.



Brazil is the largest country in Latin America. Also, it is considered the fourth-largest market for internet, globally. It is expected that the proliferation of e-commerce platforms will boost the sales of various products, which also includes consumer healthcare products. This has majorly benefited the manufacturers of disinfectant products like sprays and wipes.



The outbreak of infectious diseases also contributes to this rising demand. For instance, the novel coronavirus outbreak has called for effective control measures to curb its spread. Disinfectant sprays and wipes have proven handy in this situation, as they kill pathogens from surfaces, and consumers are largely using them to safeguard themselves against COVID-19. Therefore, their sales have increased significantly. All these factors are driving the growth of the Brazilian sprays and wipes market in the forecast period.



Furthermore, according to an article, the Brazilian army, in its efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, performed a large-scale disinfection operation at Rio de Janeiro's Gericino Prison Complex. They largely used disinfectant sprays and wipes for this purpose.



The eminent companies in this market are Whiteley Corporation, Kimberly-Clark, Ecolab, Stepan Company, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Vernacare, Cantel Medical, and Gojo Industries Inc.



