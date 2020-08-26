MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) released today a summary of its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Key highlights include:
Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent, commented, “We experienced accelerated sales volumes in our Canadian pharmaceutical business in late March 2020 due to forward inventory purchasing by wholesalers and pharmacies prompted by COVID-19 uncertainty. As a result of this inventory accumulation in late March, sales volumes declined significantly in the month of April 2020 as trade inventory levels were rebalanced by our customers. We observed a normalization in sales volumes in our Canadian pharmaceutical business in the months of May and June 2020 such that on a year-to-date basis, sales growth was 14% for the first half of 2020 over the first half of 2019.”
Mr. Goehrum continued, “In spite of the challenging business environment brought on by COVID-19, Q2 2020 marked BioSyent’s 40th consecutive profitable quarter. Our business remained profitable in every month of Q2 2020 with our brands showing resilience through the challenges of COVID-19. While our existing Canadian pharmaceutical business stabilized during the quarter, we also continued launch preparations and investments for the new Tibella® women’s health product and Combogesic® pain management product. We are excited to have successfully launched Tibella® in July 2020 with the product available for the first time to women across Canada. We look forward to reporting on the progress of Tibella® in the market as well as our ongoing launch preparations for Combogesic®.”
The CEO’s presentation on the Q2 2020 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/q2-20/.
The Company’s Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 will be posted on www.sedar.com on August 26, 2020.
PDF Available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5ab4f831-d9e9-4af2-9e23-da3eb3e811c3
PDF Available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0aa3f911-44bf-41b7-9a54-d134cc90edab
For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com.
About BioSyent Inc.
Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty/hospital and international business units.
As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,808,170 common shares outstanding.
|BioSyent Inc.
|Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|In Canadian Dollars
|Q2 2020
|Q2 2019
|% Change
|H1 2020
|H1 2019
|% Change
|Net Revenues
|4,771,255
|5,156,476
|-7%
|10,834,101
|9,635,290
|12%
|Cost of Goods Sold
|1,042,960
|1,085,653
|-4%
|2,304,063
|2,044,077
|13%
|Gross Profit
|3,728,295
|4,070,823
|-8%
|8,530,038
|7,591,213
|12%
|Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs
|2,765,354
|3,167,760
|-13%
|5,631,739
|5,409,482
|4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|962,941
|903,063
|7%
|2,898,299
|2,181,731
|33%
|Tax (including Deferred Tax)
|240,735
|212,220
|13%
|724,575
|512,707
|41%
|Net Income After Taxes
|722,206
|690,843
|5%
|2,173,724
|1,669,024
|30%
|Net Income After Taxes % to Net Revenues
|15%
|13%
|20%
|17%
|EBITDA
|1,062,582
|860,259
|24%
|3,060,569
|2,061,405
|48%
|EBITDA % to Net Revenues
|22%
|17%
|28%
|21%
|BioSyent Inc.
|Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|AS AT
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|% Change
|ASSETS
|Trade and other receivables
|$
|2,789,818
|$
|2,083,723
|34
|%
|Inventory
|1,827,349
|2,139,127
|-15
|%
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|551,947
|648,781
|-15
|%
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|21,467,744
|21,973,477
|-2
|%
|CURRENT ASSETS
|26,636,858
|26,845,108
|-1
|%
|Property and equipment
|2,323,028
|2,482,266
|-6
|%
|Intangible assets
|966,040
|1,023,378
|-6
|%
|Loans receivable
|594,336
|588,467
|1
|%
|Deferred tax asset
|30,366
|26,095
|16
|%
|TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS
|3,913,770
|4,120,206
|-5
|%
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|30,550,628
|$
|30,965,314
|-1
|%
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|$
|3,735,599
|$
|3,359,041
|11
|%
|NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
|1,725,743
|1,811,763
|-5
|%
|Long term debt
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Total Equity
|25,089,286
|25,794,510
|-3
|%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|30,550,628
|$
|30,965,314
|-1
|%
For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com
This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
BioSyent Inc.
Mississauga, Ontario, CANADA
3. 2020 BioSyent Q2_financials_3 - FINALFILE URL | Copy the link below
4. 2020 BioSyent Q2 MD&A_4 - FINALFILE URL | Copy the link below
BioSyent logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: