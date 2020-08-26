New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Edasalonexent - Emerging Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888087/?utm_source=GNW

A detailed picture of the Edasalonexent in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017–2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product. The product details covers mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and pharmacological studies, including product marketed details, regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.



Edasalonexent (CAT-1004) is a novel oral investigational drug designed to inhibit NF-kB that is being developed as a potential foundational therapy for all patients affected by DMD, regardless of mutation type. In DMD the lack of dystrophin leads to chronic activation of NF-kB, which is a key driver of skeletal and cardiac muscle disease progression. By inhibiting NF-kB, edasalonexent has the potential to decrease muscle damage and increase the ability of muscle to regenerate. Edasalonexent is currently being studied in phase III PolarisDMD trial and the GalaxyDMD open-label extension study. Catabasis is also planning a clinical trial to study edasalonexent in non-ambulatory boys and men ages 10 and older affected by Duchenne. Edasalonexent has also been well-tolerated to date. In more than 100 cumulative years of patient exposure, the majority of treatment-related adverse events have been mild and gastrointestinal in nature. The FDA has granted edasalonexent Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations for the treatment of DMD. The European Commission has granted Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for edasalonexent for the treatment of DMD. Edasalonexent is an investigational drug that is not yet approved in any territory.



