Also, easy access to age-friendly primary healthcare and growing sophistication of healthcare infrastructure play key roles in longevity. For the first time in human the percentage of older people in the total population is continuing to increase. In addition to the aforementioned increase in life expectancy, falling fertility rates are accelerating the trend. The aging population creates massive challenges for the healthcare system since it means larger chronic disease burden.



Among the many diseases of the elderly such as dementia; arthritis; blindness; chronic bronchitis; motor neurone diseases; osteoporosis; Parkinson`s disease; stroke; CKD; and Alzheimer`s, incontinence and bowel obstruction caused by colorectal cancer and other diseases that require surgical removal parts of the rectum, anus and colon requires the highest nurse care and self-care management needs. Colorectal cancer is the leading cause for creation of stomas/ostomy accounting for 45.6% of the prevalence rate. Juxtaposed with this fact, the high prevalence of colorectal cancer, over 60% of the incidence rate, among the elderly aged over 70+ makes aging population a powerful demographic growth driver for stoma/ostomy care products. Colostomy is the most popular type of procedure performed on 45.2% of ostomy patients in the 60+ age group, while Ileostomy is the second most common procedure performed on people aged over 60 with over 38.7% of ostomy patients in the 60+ age group having Ileostomy. Urostomy is performed on 16.1% of ostomy patients in the 60+ age group.



Caring for stoma is extremely important given the high risk and financial burden of complications following ostomy surgery. Lack of proper ostomy care is the leading cause for hospital readmission rates and ER visits in the United States second to kidney transplants. Over the years, rising awareness and improving standards of ostomy care have helped drive the market for stoma/ostomy care products. The field of stoma care is also evolving and improving with stoma care emerging into a unique field in nursing. Popularity and easy availability of specially qualified stoma care nurses; development of best practice guidelines; easy access to new clinical insights and tools are all helping to deliver the best possible care for stoma patients. Patient centric innovations in developing ostomy products that reduce burden of leakage, and skin irritations, allergies and complications are important in ensuring quality of life for patients and therefore ranks as important to the market`s future growth. Noteworthy innovations in the market include stoma pouches manufactured from hydrocolloids and polymers for better stretchability; Bluetooth measuring system for ostomy bags that alerts the patients when full and requires change; pouches that fit individual body contour and adapt to body movements; and stoma seals that prevent and protect against leaks. Europe and the United States represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 62.5%. Latin America ranks as the fastest growing market with a 7.3% CAGR over the analysis period supported by developing healthcare systems, falling costs and growing availability of a variety of stoma management supplies.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Ostomy Care Products Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Ostomy Prevalence Worldwide (% Share) by Type of Stoma: 2019E

Ostomy Prevalence among Young and Elderly Population by Stoma

Type: 2019E

Ostomy Prevalence Rate by Disease Type: 2019E

Ostomy Market: 5-year Relative Survival Rate (%) by Year of

Diagnosis for Colorectal Cancer and Bladder Cancer

Ostomy Care Bags Constitute the Largest Segment

Key Market Drivers & Restraints for Ostomy Bags

Ostomy Bag Usage Rate (Units per month per Patient)

Ostomy Care Accessories Market on Growth Trajectory; Exhibit

Fastest Growth Rate

Ostomy Flat Vs. Convex Appliances

Ostomy Appliance Usage by Appliance Type: 2019E

Europe, the Most Dominant Regional Market with Largest Share

Home Care Dominates the Market

COMPETITION

Global Competitor Market Shares

Stoma/Ostomy Care Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %) for Coloplast, ConVatec, Hollister, and Others: 2018 &

2025

Coloplast Leads the Ostomy Care Products Market

Launch of Sensura Mio Convex Provides a Competitive Edge to

Coloplast

Brava Protective Seal

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and IBD

and Drives the Need for Ostomy Care Products

Colorectal Cancer Incidence: 2018

Colorectal Cancer Prevalence: 2018

Colorectal Cancer Mortality: 2018

Bladder Cancer Incidence: 2018

Bladder Cancer Prevalence: 2018

Bladder Cancer Mortality: 2018

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Incidence Statistics

Total Number of Adults in the US with Ulcerative Colitis or

Crohn’s Disease: 2015 to 2016

Annual Growth Rate of Crohn’s Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Estimates by Major Markets: 2016-2026

Product Innovations and Advancements to Spur Market Expansion

Increasing Access to Healthcare in Emerging Regions

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Increasing Obesity Levels Propels Market Growth

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and

Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country:

2014 & 2025

Patient Retention Programs by Major Ostomy Players to Increase

Products’ Sales

Favorable Reimbursements in Developed Markets

Rising Online Sales of Ostomy Products

Market Restraints

Skin Irritation and Other Issues Related with Ostomy

Global Drive for Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 33

