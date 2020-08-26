New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799725/?utm_source=GNW
Also, easy access to age-friendly primary healthcare and growing sophistication of healthcare infrastructure play key roles in longevity. For the first time in human the percentage of older people in the total population is continuing to increase. In addition to the aforementioned increase in life expectancy, falling fertility rates are accelerating the trend. The aging population creates massive challenges for the healthcare system since it means larger chronic disease burden.
Among the many diseases of the elderly such as dementia; arthritis; blindness; chronic bronchitis; motor neurone diseases; osteoporosis; Parkinson`s disease; stroke; CKD; and Alzheimer`s, incontinence and bowel obstruction caused by colorectal cancer and other diseases that require surgical removal parts of the rectum, anus and colon requires the highest nurse care and self-care management needs. Colorectal cancer is the leading cause for creation of stomas/ostomy accounting for 45.6% of the prevalence rate. Juxtaposed with this fact, the high prevalence of colorectal cancer, over 60% of the incidence rate, among the elderly aged over 70+ makes aging population a powerful demographic growth driver for stoma/ostomy care products. Colostomy is the most popular type of procedure performed on 45.2% of ostomy patients in the 60+ age group, while Ileostomy is the second most common procedure performed on people aged over 60 with over 38.7% of ostomy patients in the 60+ age group having Ileostomy. Urostomy is performed on 16.1% of ostomy patients in the 60+ age group.
Caring for stoma is extremely important given the high risk and financial burden of complications following ostomy surgery. Lack of proper ostomy care is the leading cause for hospital readmission rates and ER visits in the United States second to kidney transplants. Over the years, rising awareness and improving standards of ostomy care have helped drive the market for stoma/ostomy care products. The field of stoma care is also evolving and improving with stoma care emerging into a unique field in nursing. Popularity and easy availability of specially qualified stoma care nurses; development of best practice guidelines; easy access to new clinical insights and tools are all helping to deliver the best possible care for stoma patients. Patient centric innovations in developing ostomy products that reduce burden of leakage, and skin irritations, allergies and complications are important in ensuring quality of life for patients and therefore ranks as important to the market`s future growth. Noteworthy innovations in the market include stoma pouches manufactured from hydrocolloids and polymers for better stretchability; Bluetooth measuring system for ostomy bags that alerts the patients when full and requires change; pouches that fit individual body contour and adapt to body movements; and stoma seals that prevent and protect against leaks. Europe and the United States represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 62.5%. Latin America ranks as the fastest growing market with a 7.3% CAGR over the analysis period supported by developing healthcare systems, falling costs and growing availability of a variety of stoma management supplies.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799725/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Ostomy Care Products Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
Ostomy Prevalence Worldwide (% Share) by Type of Stoma: 2019E
Ostomy Prevalence among Young and Elderly Population by Stoma
Type: 2019E
Ostomy Prevalence Rate by Disease Type: 2019E
Ostomy Market: 5-year Relative Survival Rate (%) by Year of
Diagnosis for Colorectal Cancer and Bladder Cancer
Ostomy Care Bags Constitute the Largest Segment
Key Market Drivers & Restraints for Ostomy Bags
Ostomy Bag Usage Rate (Units per month per Patient)
Ostomy Care Accessories Market on Growth Trajectory; Exhibit
Fastest Growth Rate
Ostomy Flat Vs. Convex Appliances
Ostomy Appliance Usage by Appliance Type: 2019E
Europe, the Most Dominant Regional Market with Largest Share
Home Care Dominates the Market
COMPETITION
Global Competitor Market Shares
Stoma/Ostomy Care Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %) for Coloplast, ConVatec, Hollister, and Others: 2018 &
2025
Coloplast Leads the Ostomy Care Products Market
Launch of Sensura Mio Convex Provides a Competitive Edge to
Coloplast
Brava Protective Seal
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and IBD
and Drives the Need for Ostomy Care Products
Colorectal Cancer Incidence: 2018
Colorectal Cancer Prevalence: 2018
Colorectal Cancer Mortality: 2018
Bladder Cancer Incidence: 2018
Bladder Cancer Prevalence: 2018
Bladder Cancer Mortality: 2018
Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Incidence Statistics
Total Number of Adults in the US with Ulcerative Colitis or
Crohn’s Disease: 2015 to 2016
Annual Growth Rate of Crohn’s Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases
Estimates by Major Markets: 2016-2026
Product Innovations and Advancements to Spur Market Expansion
Increasing Access to Healthcare in Emerging Regions
Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Increasing Obesity Levels Propels Market Growth
Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and
Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country:
2014 & 2025
Patient Retention Programs by Major Ostomy Players to Increase
Products’ Sales
Favorable Reimbursements in Developed Markets
Rising Online Sales of Ostomy Products
Market Restraints
Skin Irritation and Other Issues Related with Ostomy
Global Drive for Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Ostomy Care Bags (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Ostomy Care Bags (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Ostomy Care Bags (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Ostomy Care Accessories (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Ostomy Care Accessories (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Ostomy Care Accessories (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Home Care (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Home Care (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Home Care (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 14: Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 15: Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use)
Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 17: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 18: United States Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 21: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 24: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 25: Canadian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 26: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Stoma/Ostomy Care Products in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Japanese Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Ostomy Bags Market Larger than the US
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: European Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 44: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 47: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: French Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 51: French Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: French Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: German Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: German Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Ostomy Products Market: An Overview
Market Analytics
Table 61: Italian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: Italian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Italian Demand for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: United Kingdom Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Stoma/Ostomy Care Products in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 71: United Kingdom Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Spanish Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 75: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 76: Spanish Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 77: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 78: Spanish Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 81: Russian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Russian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 84: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 86: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 92: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Australian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: Australian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Indian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 108: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 109: Indian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 110: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 111: Indian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: South Korean Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 114: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Stoma/Ostomy Care
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Stoma/Ostomy Care Products
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Stoma/Ostomy Care Products
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 125: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Latin American Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 127: Latin American Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 128: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 134: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Argentina in
US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Argentinean Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Argentinean Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 137: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 139: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Brazilian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 141: Brazilian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 145: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Mexican Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 147: Mexican Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Stoma/Ostomy Care Products
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:
2020 to 2027
Table 152: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Stoma/Ostomy Care Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Stoma/Ostomy Care Products
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 155: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 156: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 158: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 159: The Middle East Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: The Middle East Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 161: The Middle East Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic
Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 162: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 164: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 168: Iranian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Stoma/Ostomy Care Products in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: Iranian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 173: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Israeli Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Israeli Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 176: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 179: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Stoma/Ostomy Care Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 186: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Stoma/Ostomy Care Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Stoma/Ostomy Care Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Stoma/Ostomy Care Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Stoma/Ostomy Care Products
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 196: African Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 198: African Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: African Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 201: Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 33
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799725/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: