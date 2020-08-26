Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market By Type (AC to DC, DC to DC, DC to AC and AC to DC), By End User (Consumer Electronics, Communications, Industrial and Others), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Because of their advantages such as effective electricity usage, lightweight, compact design and versatile power transfer, switching transformers are growing in popularity. The ability of transformers to move and operate at a broad variety of frequencies reduces the need for high frequency transformers. Likewise, their ability to have robust power conversion makes them ideal for numerous highly reliable applications such as railway systems, industrial machine tools, electric vehicles, safety systems. Coupled with the multiple application of switching transformers, the above-mentioned factors are projected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.



In addition, the increasing tendency of manufacturers to raising carbon dioxide emissions has enabled them to launch environmentally friendly products. In turn, the paradigm moves toward miniaturization of electronic components, and IoT's introduction is expected to sustain demand growth throughout the forecast period. However, instability of the supply chain triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected market growth. The switch mode power supply market is expected to experience a plunge for a few years, and then steady long-term growth.



The global switch mode power supply (SMPS) market is guided primarily by the growing demand from end-users for consumer electronics. It is primarily attributed to the higher performance of the switch mode power supply (SMPS) than linear regulators, as the switching transistor dissipates less power when operating as a switch. Increasing need to control the size and weight of electronic system circuit is also expected to boost the worldwide demand for switch mode power supplies (SMPS) over the next few years. It is primarily because the power supply switch mode (SMPS) is smaller in size and lighter in weight.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, TDK Corporation, Yageo Corporation (Pulse Electronics), Siemens AG, Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Group, Sumida Corporation, Tamura Corporation, and Salcomp PLC.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market by Type

3.1 Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers AC to DC Market by Region

3.2 Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers DC to DC Market by Region

3.3 Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers DC to AC Market by Region

3.4 Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers AC to DC Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market by End User

4.1 Global Consumer Electronics Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market by Region

4.2 Global Communications Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market by Region

4.3 Global Industrial Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market by Region

4.4 Global Others Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market by Region

5.1 North America Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

5.2 Europe Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

5.3 Asia-Pacific Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market

5.4 LAMEA Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Infineon Technologies AG

6.2 TDK Corporation

6.3 Yageo Corporation (Pulse Electronics)

6.4 Siemens AG

6.5 Omron Corporation

6.6 Schneider Electric SE

6.7 ABB Group

6.8 Sumida Corporation

6.9 Tamura Corporation

6.10 Salcomp PLC



