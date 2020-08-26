ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Energy Partners, Inc. (“American Energy”) (PINK: AEPT), a diversified energy company, is excited to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Oilfield Basics is expanding its online course catalogue again, for the third time in the past month. The newest addition, entitled “Chemical Treatment & Design of Disposal Wells,” is authored by Michael McBride, Business Development Manager for ChemTreat, a Danaher Company.



McBride, who has been in the oil and gas industry since 2007, has managed multi-million-dollar chemical treatment accounts with numerous operators. McBride got his start in the chemical business with Multi-Chem, a well recognizable branch of Halliburton. McBride started by treating wells in the field and quickly rose to become their Service Line Manager serving customers in multiple areas of the United States including the DJ basin, Uintah Basin, Bakken, Powder River Basin, and more. McBride is currently the Business Development Manager for ChemTreat and helps customers by solving customers’ root problems, often reducing or eliminating costly programs that only serve to treat the symptoms.

Elaborating on this, McBride made the following statement:

“The future of the Oil & Gas industry will be defined by the events of the last 5 years. The next generation of industry professionals will be primarily focused on driving efficiencies while satisfying omnipresent environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. Although the focus has changed the approach for world class operation has not. Addressing the root cause and not the symptoms will always lead to the lowest cost to operate and hence gain the desired efficiencies and cost savings. To do this all things from design to operation needs to be correct. A cold eye review of a system design can save you from elevated op-ex costs. Once operational, an efficient chemical program built on the foundation of proper sampling and testing to monitor critical KPI’s can improve reliability as well as reduce overall costs. The need for constant and consistent communication will always ring true and is more important than ever to obtain the desired results. A vendor acting as a “trusted advisor” to an operator will lead to a relationship where both parties can exceed their goals.

I encourage you to jump online with a great partner like Oilfield Basics, LLC for an opportunity to further your own learnings and career as I share tried and true approaches gained from my many years in the Oil & Gas industry with respect to treating produced fluids to excel in this new operating state.”

This one hour and fifteen minute video course will better help operators, engineers, investors, managers, field personnel, and students better understand how these saltwater injection wells operate, how their facilities are designed, sampling and profiling of the water, front and back end treatment approaches, key performance indexes, and more.

Derek Krieg, President of Oilfield Basics, had this to say concerning the new offering: “At a time where capital spending is limited in our industry, all parties must take extra care of their assets. This course will aid viewers in understanding key concepts such as total suspended solids (TSS), dissolved iron, precipitation tests, performance modeling of scale inhibitors, as well as common chemical treatments including chelation/sequestration chemicals, oxidizing chemicals, organic acid sequestrants/inhibitors, biocides, and more.”

This course entitled “Chemical Treatment & Design of Disposal Wells” is now available for purchase on our site. You can view the course details and purchase it here: Chemical Treatment & Design of Disposal Wells

For additional information, visit: Oilfield Basics, LLC

American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT)

AEPT and its group of companies focus on providing solutions in markets where energy production and water meet technology. Collectively, the subsidiaries are engaged in the energy sector as well as the design, construction and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve the industrial, energy and government sectors.

For additional information, visit: American Energy Partners, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of AEPT, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding AEPT’s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases “would be,” “will allow,” “intends to,” “may result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimate,” “project,” “indicate,” “could,” “potentially,” “should,” “believe,” “think”, “considers” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. AEPT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. AEPT does not undertake, and AEPT specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from AEPT’s expectations and estimates.

Company Contact:

Barwicki Investor Relations, Inc.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

(516) 662-9461

Andrew@Barwicki.com