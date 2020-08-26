The graph above shows the daily average growth curve for peas. The left of the dotted red line indicates the germination phase of the trial.

The graph above shows the daily average growth curve for peas. The left of the dotted red line indicates the germination phase of the trial.

The graph above shows the daily average growth curve for barley. The left of the dotted red line indicates the germination phase of the trial.

The graph above shows the daily average growth curve for barley. The left of the dotted red line indicates the germination phase of the trial.

New EarthRenew fertilizer formulations tested by Lethbridge College increased plant growth by up to 207% for barley and up to 49% for peas during the germination phase (first 7-10 days)



EarthRenew fertilizer mixed with 25% insect frass increased plant growth in barley by 72% over the full trial period (31 days)



EarthRenew fertilizer mixed with 4% biochar increased plant growth in peas by 40% over the full trial period (24 days)

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received results from its germination trial with Lethbridge College. EarthRenew started the trial in May 2020 and it was completed at the end of June 2020. Lethbridge College field tested five EarthRenew formulations: two existing formulations and three novel formulations, with peas and barley. The formulations were composed of EarthRenew heat-treated manure, biochar and insect frass.

Lethbridge College tested germination index, germination rate index, vigor index, final germination percentage, plant weight (fresh and dry), plant leaf count and plant stem length. The five formulations showed a significant improvement for all parameters for both crops tested. These early results indicate that there was a positive effect for all five formulations on both crop species over the control group. The two crops responded differently to the fertilizers during growth and development. The novel formulations with heat treated manure, biochar and frass produced the best results for barley, whereas the historic formulations with heat-treated manure and biochar produced the best results for peas.

During the germination phase, the first 7-10 days of growth, the different fertilizer formulations showed a 169-207% improvement over the control in plant growth for barley and 10-49% improvement over the control in plant growth for peas. Over the entire trial, both the 25% frass formulation and the 50% frass formulation showed a 72% improvement over the control in plant growth for barley. The 4% biochar formulation showed a 40% improvement over the control in plant growth for peas.

Dave McMurray, Manager, Applied Research at Lethbridge College commented, “We were very happy to work with an innovative client like EarthRenew this spring. The initial study results indicate that EarthRenew's organic fertilizer formulations can help different crops grow faster and stronger.” Mr. McMurray added, “Based on the initial results we would like to continue working with EarthRenew to produce a scientific publication on these field trials.”

“The early results of our germination trial confirmed our expectation that various formulations will have a positive effect on different crop species. The data are expected to help us to refine our product offerings as we move towards restarting production; we intend to use the results to demonstrate the value add of EarthRenew fertilizer to our customers this Fall as they look to make purchase decisions for next year’s planting,” said EarthRenew’s CEO, Keith Driver.

About Lethbridge College

Lethbridge College has been recognized as one of Canada’s top 50 research colleges for the sixth time in seven years by Research Info. The college’s Centre for Applied Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CARIE) brings together community organizations, researchers and students to collaborate on projects that use new or existing knowledge to solve real-world challenges with immediate practical applications. Project outcomes often lead to innovative products and services that benefit the economy and society.



About EarthRenew

EarthRenew’s mission is to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. EarthRenew transforms livestock waste into a high-performance organic fertilizer to be used by organic and traditional growers in Canada and the United States. Located on a 25,000 head cattle feedlot, our flagship Strathmore plant is capable of producing up to four megawatts (MW) per hour of low-cost electricity powered by a natural gas fired turbine. The exhausted heat from the turbine is used to convert manure into certified organic fertilizer.



For additional information, please contact:



Catherine Stretch

Director

EarthRenew Inc.

E-mail: catherine.stretch@earthrenew.ca

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Information



This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the production of a scientific publication in connection with the field studies, the refinement of EarthRenew’s product offerings, our intention to restart production, our ability to demonstrate the value add of EarthRenew fertilizer to our customers, our ability to execute our business plan, and our proposed business activity. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; regulatory risks; and other risks of the energy, and fertilizer industries. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1acb97ef-6a46-401a-933c-cf0c25ba0a7e

A graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d20bd04-5999-47ec-86e7-5049daf4ab4b