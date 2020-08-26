TAMPA, FL, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS:BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports, youth sports, and family sports entertainment markets, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc. (“Shadow Gaming”), a rapidly growing force in the global eSports space, is pleased to provide current and prospective shareholders with more details on the Company’s unique model for driving tangible growth and financial performance in its Shadow Gaming subsidiary, as well as updated data on recent growth in participants.



“We have predicated our strategy on the independent game scene, instead of the blockbuster AAA game market,” commented Luis A. Arce, President of Shadow Gaming. “To our knowledge, we are the only major eSports entity with that unique strategic focus. There are indie game studios all over the world that regularly generate titles that build followings in the millions of players. But because they don’t reach tens of millions, the monolithic eSports establishment doesn’t cater to those titles in terms of serious organized gaming events. With no support, enthusiastic players that love these games spend their own money to create their own events. We are working to effectively roll up that market. And we seem to have no competition in that effort.”

Shadow Gaming is focused on sponsoring multiple events across the top 20 non-AAA games in the world, gathering player data in the process. Management believes this will create a foundational database of millions of gaming enthusiasts regularly engaged in Shadow Gaming indie game events, creating unchallenged dominance as a pivotal resource in helping these smaller studios market new titles.

The Company notes that Shadow Gaming has seen strong, tangible growth in percentage terms already with gaming followers on Twitch, Discord, and Facebook. Shadow Gaming on Discord alone has seen monthly sequential growth of 5533%, 948%, and 488% over the past three months. Event participation has grown between 90-120% iteratively across multiple games in the Company’s initial event series. And the Company will be dramatically increasing the number and size of events, as previously announced, over coming months.

Arce added, “The path ahead for Shadow Gaming is uniquely compelling. The eSports phenomenon is a sticky dynamic – it’s not going anywhere. It will just get bigger and bigger. And the target market consists almost entirely of people who are just beginning to enter their prime spending years and those younger who will be making the same transition just around the next corner. This is a boom that will continue to evolve and grow and develop. We have a differentiated market strategy already in play, and we aren’t very far now from beginning to monetize it to drive tangible value to our shareholders.”

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a development stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the Company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

For Additional Information Contact:

