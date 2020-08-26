NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, today announced that four European WisdomTree products and one U.S. ETF have been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV), S.A.B. de C.V. These ETFs are listed in the special international section of the BMV, the Sistema Internacional de Cotizaciones ("SIC"). SIC makes it possible for certain institutional investors to trade foreign securities in Mexico. Securities listed on the SIC are not publicly offered in Mexico.



Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree President and COO, said, “We are pleased to cross-list additional WisdomTree products in Mexico, an important and dynamic market. These European products and U.S. product complement our growing lineup of products available for sale in Latin America.”

“By bringing our commodities expertise from Europe, along with innovative thematic equity strategies investors in Latin America have access to more of our comprehensive range of products than ever before. As we further expand our global footprint, it is important to make many of our flagship products available for sale to institutional investors in Latin America, too,” Lilien added.

A total of 59 WisdomTree products are now listed on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, including 36 U.S.-listed ETFs, 16 UCITS ETFs and 2 European-listed ETCs. The newly listed Funds are shown below.

Newly Listed European ETC:

Fund Name Ticker ISIN WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold Fund SGBS JE00B588CD74

Newly Listed UCITS ETFs:

Fund Name Ticker ISIN WisdomTree Cloud Computing UCITS ETF WCLD1 IE00BJGWQN72 WisdomTree Battery Solutions UCITS ETF VOLT IE00BKLF1R75 WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence UCITS ETF WTAI IE00BDVPNG13

Newly Listed U.S. ETF:

Fund Name Ticker ISIN WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund WCLD US97717Y6914

For more information on SIC (International Securities System), please visit www.bmv.com.mx .

WisdomTree is represented in Latin America by Compass Group Holdings, S.A.

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute and is not intended to constitute an offer of securities and accordingly should not be construed as such. The ETFs/ETPs and any other products or services referenced in this press release (collectively, the “WisdomTree ETFs”) may not be licensed in all jurisdictions, and unless otherwise indicated, no regulator or government authority has reviewed this press release, or the merits of the products and services referenced herein.

This press release is directed at and intended for institutional investors (as such term is defined in each jurisdiction in which the WisdomTree ETFs are marketed), is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, and should not be relied upon as, investment advice or as a recommendation. Before acting on any information in this press release, prospective investors should inform themselves of and observe all applicable laws, rules and regulations of any relevant jurisdictions and obtain independent advice if required.

Investors should read the applicable WisdomTree ETF’s prospectus (“Prospectus”) before investing and should refer to the section of the Prospectus entitled ‘Risk Factors’ or ‘Principal Risks of Investing’ for further details of risks associated with an investment in the applicable WisdomTree ETF’s shares.

WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited (MSL)

The products discussed in this document are issued by WisdomTree Metal Securities (the "Issuer"). The Issuer is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. Investors should read the prospectus of the Issuer before investing and should refer to the section of the prospectus entitled ‘Risk Factors’ for further details of risks associated with an investment in the securities offered by the Issuer.

Securities issued by the Issuer are direct, limited recourse obligations of the Issuer alone and are not obligations of or guaranteed by any of HSBC Bank plc and JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. any of their affiliates or anyone else or any of their affiliates. Each of HSBC Bank plc and JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. disclaims all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which it might have in respect of this document or its contents otherwise arising in connection herewith.

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV

The products discussed in this document are issued by WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (“WT Issuer”). WT Issuer is an umbrella investment company with variable capital having segregated liability between its funds organised under the laws of Ireland as an Irish Collective Asset-management Vehicle and authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland (“CBI”). WT Issuer is organised as an Undertaking for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (“UCITS”) under the laws of Ireland and shall issue a separate class of shares ("Shares”) representing each fund. Investors should read the prospectus of WT Issuer (“WT Prospectus”) before investing and should refer to the section of the WT Prospectus entitled ‘Risk Factors’ for further details of risks associated with an investment in the Shares.

WTAI Index Disclaimer

Nasdaq® and the Nasdaq CTA Artificial intelligence Index are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by WisdomTree Management Limited. The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence UCITS ETF (the “Fund”) has not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. Shares in the Fund are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUND.

WCLD1 and WCLD Index Disclaimer

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and is licensed for use by the applicable WisdomTree licensee. Neither the WisdomTree Cloud Computing UCITS ETF nor the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (each, a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”) has been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. Shares in the Funds are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE FUNDS.

The information set forth in the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index is provided for informational and discussion purposes only and is not intended to be, and shall not be regarded or construed as, a recommendation for a transaction or investment or financial, tax, investment or other advice of any kind by Bessemer Venture Partners (“BVP”). BVP makes no warranty or representation regarding any such information or the data presented in such materials. BVP and/or pooled investment vehicles which it manages, and individuals and entities affiliated with such vehicles, may purchase, sell or hold securities of (a) issuers that are constituents of the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index or (b) the Fund itself from time to time and at any time, including in advance of or following an issuer being added to or removed from the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index.

For Investors in Mexico:

The Exchange Traded Funds (ETF’s) or Securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Mexican Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and may not be publicly offered or sold in the United Mexican States. This document relating to the ETF’s or Securities Offering may not be distributed publicly in Mexico. Certain Shares of the Issuer are listed on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. (“BMV”) in pesos and trades can be initiated through a local broker. Please confirm with your brokers that you are allowed to trade the Shares.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $62.5 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

