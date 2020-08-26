26 AUGUST 2020

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 26 August 2020 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr A M Conn, Mr D P A Gravells, Mr F L G Neale, Mr S P Devonshire and Miss C A McAnulty.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For No preference Against Vote withheld 1 To receive and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 11,487,262 443,578 44,494 18,654 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2020 11,594,865 387,323 11,800 0 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2020 other than the part of such report containing the directors’ remuneration policy 10,431,878 443,578 682,156 436,376 4 To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy contained in the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2020 10,296,825 443,578 722,262 531,323 5 To re-elect Mr A M Conn as a director 10,890,145 462,831 427,661 213,351 6 To re-elect Mr D P A Gravells as a director 10,772,601 467,709 506,251 247,427 7 To re-elect Mr F L G Neale as a director 10,853,430 443,578 483,629 213,351 8 To re-elect Mr S P Devonshire 10,561,196 476,798 680,869 275,125 9 To re-elect Miss C A McAnulty as a director 10,739,907 443,578 573,671 236,832 10 To re-appoint KPMG LLP as independent auditor 10,365,240 444,172 940,170 244,406 11 To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 11,328,823 456,916 153,463 54,786 12 To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 11,332,023 422,593 206,821 32,551 13 To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares 10,803,101 422,593 647,996 120,298 14 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 11,188,547 563,938 208,952 32,551

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP nor the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.