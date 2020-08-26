26 AUGUST 2020

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 26 August 2020 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr A M Conn, Mr D P A Gravells, Mr F L G Neale, Mr S P Devonshire and Miss C A McAnulty.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

NumberResolutionForNo preferenceAgainstVote withheld
1To receive and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 202011,487,262443,57844,49418,654
2To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.5p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 202011,594,865387,32311,8000
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2020 other than the part of such report containing the directors’ remuneration policy10,431,878443,578682,156436,376
4To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy contained in the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 202010,296,825443,578722,262531,323
5To re-elect Mr A M Conn as a director10,890,145462,831427,661213,351
6To re-elect Mr D P A Gravells as a director10,772,601467,709506,251247,427
7To re-elect Mr F L G Neale as a director10,853,430443,578483,629213,351
8To re-elect Mr S P Devonshire10,561,196476,798680,869275,125
9To re-elect Miss C A McAnulty as a director10,739,907443,578573,671236,832
10To re-appoint KPMG LLP as independent auditor10,365,240444,172940,170244,406
11To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor11,328,823456,916153,46354,786
12To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 200611,332,023422,593206,82132,551
13To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares10,803,101422,593647,996120,298
14To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 200611,188,547563,938208,95232,551

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website:  www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk

