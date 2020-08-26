PLANO, Texas, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NSDQ: DZSI), a leading enabler of the hyper-connected world, today announced team up plans with regional VAR Communication Partner (CommPartner) to enable Chaco Digital and its commercial internet service provider brand Everon to provide universal access across the underserved areas of Chaco Province, Argentina. Chaco Digital is leveraging the DZS multi-terabit MXK-F platform and Z-Series optical network terminals (ONTs) to rapidly close the region’s digital divide and introduce infrastructure capable of gigabit speeds. Since launching services in Chaco in 2019, the service provider has rapidly expanded its broadband footprint, turning up hundreds of new subscribers every month.



“Thanks to Communication Partner and DZS, we were able to deploy our infrastructure in record time, allowing us to provide services to our subscribers in less than three months since the project started,” said Luis Eiman, President of Chaco Digital. “Encouraged by this success, we are launching services in the city of Barranqueras in November. Our goal is to guarantee high quality internet access to every inhabitant of the province to promote digital inclusion and the generation of sustainable initiatives. For this, we count on DZS and Communication Partners as our strategic business partners.”



CommPartner and DZS formed a partnership eight years ago that has continued to mature and grow across Argentina. This success encouraged CommPartner to continue its expansion into nearby countries like Bolivia and Peru. By leveraging the successful model that DZS and CommPartner have established in Argentina, subscribers throughout the region will soon be able to leverage the promise of fiber in transforming their communities into Smart Cities supported by deploying cutting-edge fiber access services and Wi-Fi.

“We are proud to be so closely aligned with CommPartner and Chaco Digital, as they leverage DZS fiber and connected home solutions to transform the broadband landscape in not only Chaco province, but also across Argentina and the region,” said Jay Hilbert, DZS EVP of Americas Sales. “The real winners here, however, are the communities who will have a world-class, DZS-enabled broadband infrastructure at their disposal, and strong local support by CommPartner. It’s exciting to think that we are still in the early stages of fiber proliferation across the region, and are looking forward to continuing to be a key enabler to CommPartner as it expands throughout Argentina and South America.”

“Partnering with DZS to deploy its MXK and Z-Series ONT solutions was the perfect option for us and the cooperative market in Argentina,” said Abi Klincovitzky, President of CommPartner. “Our goal is to help cooperatives throughout the country close the digital divide by providing the best fiber-based solutions to our customers and their end users. The flexibility and scalability of DZS solutions have been critical to our success not only in the Chaco province with its one million residents, but also with 75 other customers now actively working with CommPartner and deploying DZS fiber solutions throughout Argentina.”

