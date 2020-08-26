Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rare Earth Metals Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rare earth metal market is poised to grow by USD 5.76 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.
The report on the rare earth metal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for electronic appliances and surge in consumption from APAC.
The rare earth metal market analysis includes application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise of new production capacities as one of the prime reasons driving the rare earth metal market growth during the next few years.
The rare earth metal market covers the following areas:
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rare earth metal market vendors that include Alkane Resources Ltd., Arafura Resources Ltd., GREENLAND MINERALS Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iluka Resources Ltd., Lynas Corp. Ltd., Neo Performance Materials Inc., Northern Minerals Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, and SHOWA DENKO K.K. Also, the rare earth metal market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Other 1
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10. Vendor Landscape
11. Vendor Analysis
12. Market positioning of vendors
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1jngh
