The rare earth metal market is poised to grow by USD 5.76 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.



The report on the rare earth metal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for electronic appliances and surge in consumption from APAC.



The rare earth metal market analysis includes application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise of new production capacities as one of the prime reasons driving the rare earth metal market growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The rare earth metal market covers the following areas:

Rare earth metal market sizing

Rare earth metal market forecast

Rare earth metal market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rare earth metal market vendors that include Alkane Resources Ltd., Arafura Resources Ltd., GREENLAND MINERALS Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iluka Resources Ltd., Lynas Corp. Ltd., Neo Performance Materials Inc., Northern Minerals Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, and SHOWA DENKO K.K. Also, the rare earth metal market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Permanent magnets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Metal alloys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Catalysts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Polishing powder - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Other 1

Market segments

Comparison by Other1

Light rare earth elements - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Heavy rare earth elements - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other element type - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Other1

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

12. Market positioning of vendors

Alkane Resources Ltd.

Arafura Resources Ltd.

GREENLAND MINERALS Ltd.

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Iluka Resources Ltd.

Lynas Corp. Ltd.

Neo Performance Materials Inc.

Northern Minerals Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

13. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

