The Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market size is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 11.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Technological advances are anticipated to play a vital role in the introduction of new-age implantable loop recorders. Stakeholders competing in the existing business environment implantable loop recorders are anticipated to develop stronger and 'smarter' implantable loop recorders during the prediction timeframe to increase their consumer presence. Manufacturers in the market for implantable loop recorders are introducing new products that can be attached to mobile applications through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Angel Medical Systems, Inc., and Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd.



Strategies Deployed in 2020



Jul-2020: Medtronic got FDA clearance for its LINQ II insertable cardiac monitor. This cardiac monitor has been used for the detection and classification of cardiac arrhythmias and remote monitoring of patients. The LINQ II features remote programming capabilities, enabling cardiologists to tune the implant settings without the patient having to come into the office.



Jun-2020: Boston Scientific received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the LUX-Dx Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) System, a new, long-term diagnostic device. The device is being implanted in patients to detect arrhythmias associated with conditions such as atrial fibrillation (AF), cryptogenic stroke and syncope.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market, by Application

1.4.2 Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market by Application

3.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Market by Region

3.2 Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Market by Region

3.3 Global Cardiac Syncope Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market by End-user

4.1 Global Hospitals Market by Region

4.2 Global Cardiac Centers Market by Region

4.3 Global Other End Users Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market by Region

5.1 North America Implantable Loop Recorders Market

5.2 Europe Implantable Loop Recorders Market

5.3 Asia-Pacific Implantable Loop Recorders Market

5.4 LAMEA Implantable Loop Recorders Market



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Medtronic PLC

6.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.4 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

6.5 Angel Medical Systems, Inc.

6.6 Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd.



