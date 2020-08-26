Rockville, MD, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payroll Network announces it is the is the lead sponsor and Virtual Team Leader for the Cameron K. Gallagher (CKG) Foundation’s SpeakUp5k, a national virtual run to support teen mental health, on September 12, 2020. National SpeakUp5k Day is the creation of Cameron K. Gallagher, a teen who suffered with anxiety and depression, who lost her life due to an undiagnosed heart condition just after she completed the 2014 Shamrock Half Marathon in Virginia Beach. She planned the SpeakUp5k community event as her expression of hope, to erase stigma associated with anxiety, depression, and mental health and encourage her teen peers to Speak Up. Her parents, David and Grace Gallagher continue her mission and have gone national in response to a rise in teen anxiety and depression due to COVID-19.

Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation Takes Mission to Address Teen Anxiety and Depression National

“With mental health as vulnerable as ever especially for teens during these uncertain times, our goal is to provide hope in a fun and active way on September 12 from anywhere,” says Grace Gallagher, Executive Director of the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation. “On this special day, teens and influencers everywhere must Speak Up and talk about how to take care of ourselves and each other.”

Globally, Depression is One of the Leading Causes of Illness and Disability Among Adolescents

The World Health Organization cites anxiety and depression as the leading health concern for adolescents. Half of all mental health conditions start by 14 years of age but most cases are undetected and untreated. Suicide is the third leading cause of death in 15-19-year-olds. One out of five teens suffer with mental health challenges and 75% do not seek help. The consequences of not addressing adolescent mental health conditions extend to adulthood, impairing both physical and mental health and limiting opportunities to lead fulfilling lives as adults.



“We are honored to be the lead sponsor for the DMV region and encourage others to join us in a virtual walk or run, to help teens Speak Up and feel comfortable talking about anxiety and depression, stated Joe Young, Payroll Network Executive Vice President. “Help us spread the word on your street, and throughout your network, that on September 12, we will come together to walk, run and talk about teenage depression and anxiety.”

Click here to learn more about running as an individual, joining a regional team, or starting your own hub.

About Payroll Network

Payroll Network helps companies succeed with outstanding client service and comprehensive human capital management (HCM) SaaS, enabling employees to reach their full potential. Payroll, HR, time, talent, benefits, compliance and workforce management are delivered in a unified platform that increases retention and productivity. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Rockville, MD, Payroll Network has been recognized by The Washington Post and Washington Business Journal as a top workplace award winner. Payroll Network is a proud supporter of the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation helping to raise awareness about teenage depression and anxiety. Learn more at www.payrollnetwork.com.

About GovConPay by Payroll Network

GovConPay helps federal government contractors grow with outstanding service and a unified Payroll, Applicant Tracking/Onboarding, HR, Benefits and Tax Management technology platform that seamlessly integrates with DCAA compliant, industry-specific ERP software, such as Deltek and Unanet. GovConPay is the first and only Payroll/HCM company wholly dedicated to serving government contractors. Learn more at www.govconpay.com.

