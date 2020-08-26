New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CAP-1002 - Emerging Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888085/?utm_source=GNW

e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017–2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product. The product details covers mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and pharmacological studies, including product marketed details, regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.



CAP 1002 is an allogeneic cardiosphere-derived stem cell (CDC) therapeutic, being developed by Capricor Therapeutics (formerly Capricor Inc), for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Heart failure; Myocardial infarction, COVID 2019 infections. Capricor’s core therapeutic technology (CAP-1002) is based on cardiosphere-derived cells, or CDCs, a cardiac-derived cell therapy that was first identified in the academic laboratory of Capricor’s scientific founder, Dr. Eduardo Marbán. Since the initial publication in 2007, CDCs have been the subject of over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications and have been administered to over 150 human subjects across several clinical trials. CAP-1002 consists of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cardiosphere-derived cells, or CDCs, a type of cardiac cell therapy that has been shown in pre-clinical and clinical studies to exert potent immunomodulatory activity. It is being investigated for its potential to modify the immune system’s activity to encourage cellular regeneration. The cells function by releasing exosomes that are taken up largely by macrophages and T-cells and begin a cycle of repair. CAP-1002 has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of DMD.



• In the coming years, the market scenario for CAP-1002 is set to change due to the extensive research in the treatment of the indicated condition and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

• The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence CAP-1002 dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

• Other approved products for the disease are giving market competition to CAP-1002 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

• A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current market scenario of CAP-1002.

• Our in-depth analysis of the sales data of CAP-1002 from 2017 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the CAP-1002 in the market.





