Pune, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sports medicine market size is predicted to USD 9.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of chronic conditions, including cardiovascular diseases and obesity, is escalating participation in sports activities. Moreover, rising awareness about a healthy lifestyle will spur participation of children in sports activities, which in turn will contribute positively to the sports medicine market revenue. According to Stanford children’s Health statics, more than 30 million children and teens in the U.S participate in organized sports. Whereas one-third of the injuries reported are sports injuries.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Sports Medicine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Surgery Devices, Bone Reconstruction Devices, Body Support Devices, Others), By Application (Knee, Head & Neck, Shoulder, Ankle & Foot, Wrist & Elbow, Others) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the sports medicine market stood at USD 6.26 billion in 2018.

Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

The coronavirus crisis has caused immense damage to the world’s economy. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are perpetually working on our reports to help uplift businesses in this crucial time. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.





Acquisition of Ivy Sports Medicine by Stryker will Enable Speedy Market Expansion

The announcement of Stryker's Endoscopy division, a visualization platform enabling distinguish anatomy across all minimally invasive procedures, acquired Ivy Sports Medicine, LLC, medical equipment production company. The acquisition will enable Stryker to provide customers with a complete meniscal platform to better serve their patients.

According to the EU IDB catalog of sports, about 4.5 million people aged 15 and above have been treated in hospital for a sports injury each year. In addition, the presence of opportunities such as corporate funding & scholarships for students will bode well for the market in the forthcoming years.

Rising Number of Medical Sports Centres will Accelerate Revenue in North America

North America stood at USD 2.60 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The increasing number of medical sports centers will aid the expansion of the market in North America. The growing participation in sports and physical activities by children will augment the healthy growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow significantly in the forthcoming years.

The rising demand for sports medicine from developing countries such as China, India, and Japan will boost the sports medicine market trends. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to educate healthcare professionals and promote research will further facilitate growth in the region.





Some of the Major Companies in the Sports Medicine Market Include:

Arthrex, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

CONMED Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Other players





Sports Medicine Market Segmentations:

By Device Type

• Surgery Devices

• Bone Reconstruction Devices

• Body Support Devices

• Others

By Application

• Knee

• Head & Neck

• Shoulder

• Ankle & Foot

• Wrist & Elbow

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





