ROCHESTER, N.Y. , Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME ) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, today announced that Patrick White, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro’s “LD 500” Virtual Investor Conference, taking place September 1-4, 2020, and will conduct one-on-one virtual investor meetings. VerifyMe will present on Tuesday, September 1 at 12:20pm ET.

The “LD 500” will feature the most prominent companies in the small and micro-cap world, alongside interviews and keynotes with thought leaders from various industries.

About the Conference:

350+ companies will provide updates to LD Micro’s large, active, and vibrant community

20-minute online presentations from September 1-4, 2020

Company executives have the option of setting up one-on-one virtual investor meetings with patrons

Interviews with some of the most influential people on both sides of the trade

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your LD Micro representative, David Scher at david@ldmicro.com , visit www.ldmicro.com or nyc@clearthink.capital .

“We look forward to attending this highly anticipated U.S. based investor conference, which is scheduled to encompass upwards of 500 public companies. We look forward to increasing our activity on the capital markets front and expect to attend additional investor conferences throughout 2020,” commented Patrick White, President and Chief Executive Officer of VerifyMe. “We are expecting an extremely full slate of meetings over the duration of the conference and are excited to provide our story, strategy and vision for VerifyMe to a wide array of new investors.”

About LD Micro

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LD Micro launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to provide intraday information on the entire sector exclusively. LD Micro will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME ), is a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe’s physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track and trace software known as VeriPAS™ that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS™ is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products’ complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, the use of our products in additional presses and locations, the results of ongoing tests, and roll-out of our products and authentication devices. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.