ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Inspirational News Network (INN)-Stories That Inspire, a division of Light Media (OTC Markets: LGMH), has published its list of Top Five (5) Key Black Publicly-Traded Companies, founded by African-American Business Leaders, as follows:

1. Light Media

Stock Ticker Symbol: LGMH

Business Description:

A holding company of global integrated multimedia entertainment platform.

Website: http://www.InvaluableMedia.com

2. Broadway Financial

Business Description:

A holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b., which offers savings and loan products mainly to the African-American, Hispanic, and other communities of Mid-City and South Los Angeles, California.

Website: https://www.broadwayfederalbank.com/

3. Carver Bancorp

Business Description:

A holding company, which through its subsidiary, Carver Federal Savings Bank, provides deposit products for consumers, businesses and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies in its local market area within New York City.

Website: https://www.carverbank.com/

4. American Shared Hospital Services

Business Description:

The Company provides turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services.

Website: http://ashs.com/

5. Urban One (Radio-One)

Business Description:

A holding company of complementary urban media properties.

Website: http://www.urban1.com

