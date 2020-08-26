ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare research, services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to continue providing national monitoring support services to the Administration for Children and Families’ (ACF) Office of Head Start (OHS). The award covers project management, compliance and performance monitoring reviews, logistic support, data collection, utilization and analysis, technology systems and subject matter expertise in the areas of program management and quality improvement.



The contract renewal leverages significant business process and technology changes to the reviewing and monitoring methodology accomplished under the previous contract. These included Development, Modernization, and Enhancement (DME) services to migrate from the legacy government system to a mobile-enabled environment with new tools for data capture and visualization, content management, and report generation. Through this new contract DLH brings enhanced fraud, waste, and abuse detection services, bolstered by its in-house FedRAMP Ready secure data analytics platform-as-a-service (PaaS) Infinibyte Cloud solution, which meets and exceeds federal agency FISMA requirements.

The contract includes a base period of eight months, with four one-year options, valued at $150 million including the option periods, and it continues DLH’s longstanding relationship with ACF. Under the contract DLH’s extensive network of early reviewers and subject matter experts will evaluate over 2,000 grantees providing services to children throughout the U.S.

“DLH is honored to continue our support of the ACF’s Office of Head Start in its missions to ensure vulnerable young children throughout the United States are prepared to succeed in school, and families receive the support they need to work to enhance school readiness,” said Zach Parker, President & CEO of DLH.

“We are extremely proud of our long-standing relationship with OHS and look forward to building upon our existing track record of performance excellence,” added Helene Fisher, President of DLH's subsidiary, Danya International. “As we navigate the challenges posed to at-risk children and families served by OHS and ACF by the COVID-19 pandemic in the immediate and long-term, DLH remains committed to implementing innovative solutions in the service of quality improvement, educational and childhood development, physical and mental health, family engagement, and fiscal accountability.”

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) serves federal government clients throughout the United States and abroad delivering technology enabled solutions in key health and human services programs. The Company's core competencies include secure data analytics, clinical trials and laboratory services, case management, performance evaluation, system modernization, operational logistics and readiness, and strategic digital communications. DLH has approximately 2,000 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com

