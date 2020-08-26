NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sixth Edition of SmarTech’s “Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders 2020” analyzes the current challenges and opportunities facing metal additive manufacturing (AM) stakeholders in light of both heightened implementation and adoption challenges of the past year and the ongoing coronavirus downturn, finding contracting hardware opportunities in 2020. The analysis anticipates that the contraction in hardware investments may be at least partially offset by slight single-digit growth in opportunities for materials and production services fueled by newfound interest in the technologies during the second half of the year. The latest forecasts in the report expect the metal AM market to barely squeeze out some single digit revenue growth after an already weak 2019, dependent on the execution of new market strategies to capitalize on the building wave of interest in supply chain innovation in the post-coronavirus world.
About the Report
The metal additive manufacturing market has been growing by leaps and bounds since 2014 when SmarTech Analysis -the leading market analysis and consulting group in AM -began tracking and reporting on the technologies. More recently, metal additive market growth has stalled, and the challenges have now come to head in the face of the coronavirus pandemic which has caused further delays on capital expenditures and investments into manufacturing technology. The latest report features a concise but detailed exploration of current trends and a focus on the short-term dynamics of the market, while reaffirming long term outlooks in the technology. A robust market tracking and forecasting dataset is provided with the report featuring everything from hardware, materials, services, and metal AM part production metrics.
From the Report
