BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon issued its Green Bond Report, detailing the full allocation of the nearly $1 billion of net proceeds from its first green bond.



The Green Bond Report outlines the eligible green investments to which the net proceeds of the bond have been allocated, including $637 million to renewable energy, $319 million to green buildings, $37 million to energy efficiency and $1 million to biodiversity and conservation.



Verizon became the first U.S. telecom company to issue a green bond back in February 2019. The Green Bond Report can be found on the company’s fixed income investor relations site. The website address is https://www.verizon.com/about/investors/reporting

