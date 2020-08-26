CINCINNATI, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ® (Ultimus®), one of the largest independent fund service providers in the U.S, announced today that it has expanded its Ultimus Distribution Advantage (UDA) program to include the Ultimus Client Forum. Created to serve as a collaborative online discussion platform, the forum will be included on the client exclusive UDA website allowing fund sponsors to interact with industry peers and with Ultimus’ distribution support group. This expansion is part of the programs’ commitment to continually provide value for fund sponsor clients and evolving with the needs of partners.



For ease of use, the client forum includes preset distribution related discussion categories for marketing, platforms/intermediaries, conferences/events and products. In addition, users can create additional categories as needed. The forum is designed to allow clients to post questions, share best practices, or inquire about distribution related challenges. The system also allows users to subscribe to streams of conversations from a category of particular interest or from all categories. To protect identities, an advanced feature of the system allows clients to post anonymously if preferred.

Launched in 2014, the Ultimus Distribution Advantage program includes providing strategic advice and resources throughout every step of the fund set-up and distribution process, from product design and positioning, through distribution channel recommendations and relationship building. The program assists fund sponsors in executing their fund’s distribution strategy and to stand out in this competitive landscape.

“Ultimus is in a unique position to support numerous clients with varied products and disciplines and we are committed to learning from them how to provide better solutions to their challenges,” commented Kevin Guerette, President of Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. “Our goal is to give our fund sponsor clients the same ability to collaborate with peers and share insights, allowing our clients to compete on a more level playing field in this competitive marketplace.”

“As we demonstrate our commitment to support our clients’ businesses day in and day out, we attract even more quality prospects. We continue to evolve our services including enhancing this program which has already been successful for many years,” said Gary Tenkman, Chief Executive Officer of Ultimus. “Our team is focused on helping clients grow and the UDA program is one of the ways we provide increased value to our clients. Our entire service team offers additional value, whether it’s through expanding services, providing industry insights, sharing detailed knowledge or offering desirable technology applications. We’re here to service our clients and we do it well.”

“The distribution support we’ve received over the past two years from the UDA program has been outstanding. We’ve leveraged various aspects of the program and we’re excited about this new additional feature,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO WE Donoghue, an Ultimus client.

Another Ultimus client, Patrick Slack, Director of Institutional Relationships at Davenport Asset Management, commented, “We have found the distribution resources and knowledge that Ultimus delivers to be invaluable. The monthly webinars with various industry experts are insightful and the platform information on the website is very beneficial as we explore new opportunities. The forum will be another great addition and we’re looking forward to participating.”

The UDA program supports clients’ distribution efforts in multiple ways and continues to expand as the market and fund industry evolves. For more information regarding our services, including the Ultimus Distribution Advantage program, send an email to inquiry@ultimusfundsolutions.com.

