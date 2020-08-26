WINDERMERE, FL, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT), a SaaS company focused on increasing profit and operational speed in healthcare, announces election of Paul Jackson as a director of the company. Paul is currently a Global Equity Portfolio Manager at Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, where he focuses on investing in technology companies. Based in Boston, Paul has been with Amundi Pioneer since 2014.



“We are pleased to welcome Paul to the iCoreConnect Board,” shares iCoreConnect’s President and CEO, Robert McDermott. “Paul has been investing in global equities since 1997, leveraging his industry experience in the technology sector. This is an exciting time of growth for iCoreConnect. Paul’s experience, skills and perspective build on our commitment to achieve outstanding performance in the SaaS sector.”

Paul began his investing career as a Global Industry Analyst for Wellington Management in 1997. In 2002, he joined Abacus Investments, a Technology Media Telecom hedge fund located in Boston. Since then, Paul has worked for Fidelity Investments and State Street Global Advisors, among others. His industry experience includes software development for Oracle Corporation where he co-invented a fault tolerant client server system (U.S. Patent No. 5,796,934). Other industry experience includes software and electrical engineering for British Telecom and Philips Electronics.

"I am honored to have been invited to join the board of iCoreConnect at such a momentous time,” states Jackson. “Its family of cloud-based, SaaS software products couldn't be more relevant in helping companies meet the myriad challenges they are facing during this unique time and in the future. I look forward to working with Robert McDermott and the board to help make iCoreConnect the greatest success possible."

Paul received his B.Sc.(Hons.) in Electronic and Electrical Engineering from Newcastle Polytechnic in 1984, a master’s degree in Information and Computer Science from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1987 and his master’s degree in Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, in 1997.

iCoreConnect recognitions include:

- Top 25 IoT Solution Providers 2019 by CIO Applications Magazine

- Top 10 Encryption Solution Providers 2018 by Enterprise Security Magazine

- Top 10 Dental Solutions 2018 by Healthcare Tech Outlook

- Top 50 Products of 2017 by Dental Products Report Magazine

iCoreConnect’s unequivocal commitment to responding to the market has resulted in agreements with the following organizations:

- Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Florida Dental Association Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

- Georgia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Louisiana Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Maine Medical Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD)

- Michigan Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

- Mississippi Dental Association (iCoreRx)

- Montana Dental Association (iCoreRx, iCoreDental, iCoreExchange, iCoreHuddle)

- New Orleans Dental Association (iCoreDental)

- New York State Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- North Carolina Dental Society (iCoreRx, iCoreExchange)

- Oklahoma Dental Association (iCoreRx)

- Oregon Dental Association (iCoreRx)

- South Carolina Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- StartUp Health (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreCodeGenius, iCoreHuddle, iCoreFlex, iCoreRx)

- Texas Dental Association Perks Program (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle, iCoreRx)

- Virginia Dental Association/VDA Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

- Wyoming Medical Society (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreCodeGenius)

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing profit and operational speed in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy is built on a high level of customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of more than a dozen SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 30 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

