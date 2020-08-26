BOCHUM, Germany, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMRay , a provider of automated malware analysis and detection solutions, today announced that it has signed a strategic distribution partnership with RAH Infotech , one of India’s fastest growing value-added distributors for IT and network security solutions. The new distribution agreement will allow RAH Infotech to resell and distribute VMRay’s pioneering malware detection and analysis solutions to its channel partners who can and use it to build custom end-to-end solutions for their customers in order to accelerate their response to new and evasive malware threats.



“The global malware threat continues to plague enterprise organizations around the world and businesses in the APAC region are no exception, which is why so excited to announce this partnership with VMRay,” said Ashok Kumar, founder and managing director for RAH Infotech. “Our channel partners count on us to identify and objectively evaluate the most innovative best-of-breed products in the market and following an extensive investigation, determined that VMRay’s suite of malware analysis solutions will be an exceptional addition to our solution portfolio.”

In today’s dynamic threat environment, signature-based security solutions are unable to detect threats which have never been seen before. VMRay represents a radical departure from traditional malware sandbox analysis methods. Combining hypervisor-based dynamic analysis with static and real-time reputation engines, security teams can quickly detect threats and extract indicators of compromise (IOCs), while remaining invisible to malware.

“This partnership represents an important step forward for VMRay as we push to expand our global footprint via our channel partners and we are very fortunate to count RAH Infotech as a distribution partner in the APAC region,” said Ilijana Vavan, Chief Sales Officer for VMRay. “RAH Infotech is an ideal partner for us on a number of fronts. Not only does the VMRay solution fit squarely within their current solution portfolio but they also have an experienced technical team who will be able to help ensure successful customer deployments down the road.”

About VMRay

VMRay is focused on a single mission: to help enterprises protect themselves against the growing global malware threat. The company’s automated malware analysis and detection solutions help enterprises around the world minimize business risk, protect their valuable data and safeguard their brand. VMRay’s founders, Dr. Carsten Willems and Dr. Ralf Hund, were early pioneers in malware sandboxing, developing breakthrough technologies that continue to lead the industry. They founded VMRay to transform their research into practical solutions for making the online world a safer place. Learn more at www.vmray.com .

About RAH Infotech

RAH Infotech is a specialty value added distributor of mission critical technology solutions including network and cyber security, disaster recovery and cloud. In over a decade of its operations, RAH Infotech has been consistently providing world class IT solutions to a large number of channel partners and corporates in India and SAARC countries. RAH Infotech is the fastest growing value-added distributor in India possessing 15 years of expertise in providing Information Management and Security solutions to a large number of customers across the country through its partnership with over 20 OEMs and over 500 channel partners. Headquartered in New Delhi, RAH Infotech has presence across the country with International presence in Netherlands, Singapore, the UK and the USA.

