MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovuHealth , the healthcare industry’s leading consumer engagement company, today announced an agreement with the Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA) to provide a member engagement program designed to drive cervical and breast cancer screenings among HMSA’s Federal Employee Health Benefit (FEHB) members.



NovuHealth already provides member engagement solutions for HMSA’s Medicaid members to close care gaps, increase member satisfaction, and improve quality. This announcement comes as NovuHealth builds momentum in the FEHB market, which covers approximately 9 million federal government employees, retirees and their families in the U.S.

“Since 2019, NovuHealth has successfully improved quality and increased member engagement in our Medicaid plan with their personalized engagement programs,” said Kara Kitazaki-Chun, assistant vice president of Quality Management at HMSA. “We’re eager to bring the same benefits to our FEHB members and create a more valuable connection between those members and our plan.”

"FEHB plans face many of the same challenges that other government plans, such as Medicaid plans, do when it comes to getting members to take action and close gaps in care,” said Dave Sockel, chief revenue officer at NovuHealth. “Many members are hard to reach and historically unengaged. NovuHealth has a track record of motivating those members to take a proactive role in their health, ultimately improving outcomes and the performance of the health plan. “

For more information on NovuHealth and how its engagement solutions can help drive results, visit novu.com .