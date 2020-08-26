Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just announced the 81 category winners for the prestigious 2020 Content Marketing Awards, the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just announced the 81 category winners for the prestigious 2020 Content Marketing Awards, the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world.



You can see a full list of the 2020 Content Marketing Award category winners here: http://cmi.media/winners20

This year’s panel of all-star judges reviewed hundreds of entries to determine the best of the best in content marketing excellence. The 80+ categories recognizes all aspects of content marketing, including the best in strategy, automation, research, social media, video, editorial, illustration, design and much more, across many different industries from healthcare to manufacturing.

“One of the favorite parts of my job is getting to review some of the most innovative, inspiring, successful content marketing programs in the world each year for the Content Marketing Awards,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “The quality of work we’ve seen with this year’s contenders is just off the charts. The industry has come a long way over the last 10 plus years and it’s gratifying to see companies and businesses not only embracing what we’ve been preaching but that they are seeing so much success with their content marketing efforts.”

The category winners now have the chance of being nominated for one of the top seven Content Marketing Award prizes including Project of the Year, Agencies of the Year, Content Marketers of the Year, and Branded Content Campaigns of the Year. Those finalists will be revealed on September 9, 2020. Then the winners of those top seven awards will be revealed during the Content Marketing Awards program livestreamed on October 14, 2020 as part of Content Marketing World 2020.



Content Marketing World 2020 is completely online as a one-of-a-kind digital event, October 13-16, 2020. To learn more about #CMWorld 2020 and to register, go to: https://www.contentmarketingworld.com/

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

