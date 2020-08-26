-- Trishula to Continue Development of TTX-030 in collaboration with AbbVie --



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Trishula Therapeutics, a clinical stage, privately held company, was launched to be solely dedicated to the development of TTX-030, a first-in-class anti-CD39 antibody, being studied in advanced cancers. The new company is designed to further progress and focus on the existing TTX-030 development collaboration with AbbVie.

The Trishula launch is the result of the spin out of the TTX-030 program from Tizona Therapeutics with funds and employees to support its development. Shares in Trishula were distributed to Tizona shareholders, including MPM, Canaan, Abingworth, Lightstone, Interwest Partners, and AbbVie Ventures. Tizona’s current chief executive officer, Scott Clarke, will join the Trishula board and serve as its initial chief executive officer. Clarke will be joined by a seasoned team of experts focused on TTX-030, which is currently being studied in phase 1/1b clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with an anti-PD-1 agent and standard chemotherapy in adults with advanced cancer (NCT03884556 and NCT04306900).

“As a stand-alone company, Trishula will continue to deliver on the mission of bringing TTX-030, a novel, transformational medicine, to cancer patients in great need,” said Scott Clarke, CEO, Trishula. “I have complete confidence that TTX-030 will continue to rapidly and effectively advance within Trishula and in partnership with AbbVie.”

About Trishula

Trishula is a privately held company solely dedicated to the development of TTX-030, a first-in-class anti-CD39 antibody, in collaboration with AbbVie. TTX-030 inhibits the activity of CD39, an enzyme that converts ATP to AMP, the initial steps in the generation of adenosine in the tumor microenvironment. TTX-030 prevents the formation of immune suppressive extracellular adenosine and maintains high levels of immune activating extracellular ATP, stimulating dendritic and myeloid-derived cells necessary for both innate and adaptive immunity. Currently, TTX-030 is being studied in phase 1/1b clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with an anti-PD-1 agent and standard chemotherapy in adults with advanced cancer (NCT03884556 and NCT04306900).

