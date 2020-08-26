SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interop , the IT industry’s most trusted independent conference, today announces the keynote lineup for Interop Digital, taking place online October 5-8, 2020. FedEx, Microsoft and VMware will headline the event to share valuable insight into the strategies learned and challenges faced while navigating the ever-evolving IT industry.



Interop Digital keynote lineup includes:

Robert B. Carter, Executive Vice President, Information Services & Chief Information Officer, FedEx Corporation

In addition to his role as Executive Vice President of FedEx Information Services and Chief Information Officer at FedEx Corporation, Carter is a member of the five-person Executive Committee, which plans and executes the corporation’s strategic business activities. He is responsible for setting the technology direction of the FedEx applications, infrastructure and networks that provide around the clock and around the globe support for FedEx product offerings. In his keynote, Carter will deliver on a broad range of topics, including infrastructure challenges faced by a global, distributed team, how an IT organization must approach its relationship with partners (both internal and external) and how building a culture with intention and purpose has been critical to the success of FedEx.

Alysa Taylor, Corporate Vice President, Business Applications & Global Industry Marketing, Microsoft

Taylor is the Corporate Vice President responsible for Microsoft's Business Applications and Global Industry Marketing. She leads the product marketing teams responsible for Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform (Power BI, Power Apps, Power Virtual Agents and Power Automate), as well as the global industry product marketing team. In her keynote, Taylor will explore how democratizing data and digital capabilities can enable IT to impact the broader business. She will share use cases where IT has had a major impact on business results and will discuss how IT leaders can balance embracing innovation across an organization with the need for strong governance and security.

Greg Lavendar, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, VMware

In his role at VMware, Lavendar’s main focus area is to ensure VMware’s long-term technology leadership through research and innovative programs, with the primary goal of positively impacting and shaping the future of VMware, its ecosystem and its customers. Lavender has over 35 years of experience in software and hardware product engineering and advanced R&D in industry research labs and academia. In his keynote, Lavendar will share his secrets and lessons learned at his role at VMware and will help attendees build a bridge to the future – rooted in what’s needed to get work done in today’s environment, without losing sight of the opportunity in the future.

Interop Digital takes place online, October 5-8, 2020. Register before August 28th to save up to $200 on a conference pass: https://www.interop.com/

