SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eQuest today announced that it will be releasing a web-direct, Ecommerce, job posting gateway through its website at eQuest.com.



The eQuest.com release will provide job posting access free of charge without the need for passwords, contracts, integrations with an Applicant Tracking System or CRM. All purchasing processes are done entirely online and is designed to provide a complete consumer based experience for companies under 250 employees.

Soon after - the integrated system will be released to each of eQuest’s up-line ATS and CRM partners.

The on-demand network provides users access to many of the nation’s top job boards – all with substantial discounts – without delivery or set up fees. EMEA and APAC versions will soon follow.

“This particular version was built to allow small companies the same advantages, benefits, access and discounts that large customers experience with our Enterprise application,” said Bob Jaworski, eQuest’s head of Alliances and Partnerships. “It is not a CRM tool, but instead, an additional access point to allow customers entrance to eQuest’s network of job boards through its Xpress gateway.”

eQuest has recently launched a group of Internet commercials called, “It’s That Simple,” demonstrating how eQuest is simplifying and automating the job advertising market. It has already released its AutoPost V.2., a hands-free service which is now used by over 50% of its customers in over 100 countries.

It was also recently announced that Oracle’s Taleo Business Edition was the first to, not only embrace the product, but plans to release a fully integrated version to its global customer base over the next 90 day period.

The eQuest.com version will be released in the 4th quarter of 2020.

About eQuest

With its global reach, eQuest distributes jobs to any job advertising destination in the world, reaching over 180 countries and thousands of candidate sourcing sites. eQuest also provides comprehensive candidate source tracking analysis for evaluating job board performance, job board negotiating services, and OFCCP/Diversity/Inclusion support. eQuest is one of the most recognized and admired brands in the human resource industry. eQuest is located at www.equest.com and is celebrating its 26th year in business.

