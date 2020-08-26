SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet continues to emerge as the top choice for service providers scaling their business with new SD-WAN service offerings. Service providers are leveraging Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to provide their customers with value-added SD-WAN services that can be deployed across the home, branch, campus and multi-cloud. Fortinet’s Security-driven Networking approach to SD-WAN delivers self-healing SD-WAN capabilities, advanced routing, and advanced security in a single solution, allowing service providers to limit overhead and realize significant return on investment.”

News Summary

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that six service providers from across the globe have recently launched new SD-WAN services powered by Fortinet Secure SD-WAN . Fusion Connect, HubOne, Kazteleport, Optical Networks, Thrive and TNS add to Fortinet’s extensive list of service providers and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have chosen Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to differentiate their business and deliver value-added services to customers.

Enabling Providers to Differentiate their Business with a Unique Solution

Fortinet delivers truly secure SD-WAN that consolidates advanced routing, integrated next-generation firewall (NGFW), self-healing SD-WAN capabilities and intuitive orchestration into a single offering. This unique approach allows service providers to create differentiated SD-WAN services that seamlessly combine advanced security features such as network firewall, IPS, antivirus and web filtering, helping them stand out from competitors.

In addition, supported by one of the broadest API-driven ecosystems, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN facilitates seamless integration with other solutions allowing easy deployment for service providers. With an open ecosystem and extensible API, Fortinet fully supports the emerging demand for the shared responsibility model between service providers and customers, enabling shared deployment, monitoring and maintenance. Having achieved the MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certification, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is a top choice as it meets the highest industry standard required by service providers to deliver SD-WAN services.

Achieving a Competitive Advantage with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN

The following are testimonials from service providers and MSSPs that have chosen Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to differentiate and scale their business:

“Bringing Fortinet Secure SD-WAN into our Managed Services offering makes our ability to meet the needs of business customers that much more compelling. We expect further growth of our business by addressing the need for greater network and security simplification backed by positive customer experiences.”

– Mario DeRiggi, CRO at Fusion Connect

“Fortinet provides us a common management interface for security, network access and SD-WAN. It also offers a full solution for SD-Branch infrastructure visibility and control. Fortinet helps Hub One to extend our value proposition from managed security services to include Secure SD-WAN capabilities. At the same time, we’re able to simplify and optimize our customers’ deployments, while reducing our operating costs.”

-Loïc Labbé , Business Line Director at Hub One – Digital Technologies

“Based on the Secure SD-WAN solution from Fortinet, we have developed a service that builds corporate networks for large organizations, such as banks, insurance companies and retail chains, that have wide branch regional networks. The main advantages of the services we’ve created are cost-cutting, implementation time saving, simple network management and reduced complexity for the end-user. Before rolling out the service, we implemented Fortinet's Secure SD-WAN solution to Kazteleport’s corporate network with 27 branches. As a result, we were able to significantly reduce the company's costs. We were also able to simplify our distributed network architecture managed through a single panel with intelligent data transfer that meets security policy requirements.”

- Syrym Toleuliyev, Deputy General Director – Managing Director for Strategic Transformation at Kazteleport

"Fortinet offers a comprehensive Secure SD-WAN solution that has allowed us to create new services benefiting our finance and education customers. Using Secure SD-WAN has allowed us to optimize our customers’ network performance while also reducing costs. One of our clients in the education sector has been able to eliminate latency by routing its traffic in a way that optimizes the network resource and speed. Also, the link balance provided by our SD-WAN services powered by Fortinet has allowed them to seamlessly stream events with up to 45,000 students per visit. Additionally, another client in the financial sector was able to quickly transition to telework with our Secure SD-WAN offering, enabling them remote network management without affecting performance for users."

- Javier Flores Condeña, Product Manager for Security Managed Services at Optical Networks

"Thrive's Managed Secure SD-WAN service, powered by Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, delivers security-driven SD-WAN with application aware network optimization and integrated advanced security services within a single network appliance. We are proud to partner with Fortinet to deliver improved cloud and SaaS performance and enhanced network resiliency for our customers across several verticals, including financial, healthcare and legal. The solution enables a competitive advantage in mitigating security threats throughout their environment whether it is on-premises, remote, or in the Cloud. Since using Fortinet's Secure SD-WAN solution, Thrive's business has grown with increased revenue and sales while reducing TCO by over 30 percent."

-Michael Gray, CTO at Thrive

“Working with Fortinet is allowing TNS to help retailers embrace digital transformation and cloud adoption with the launch of highly secure SD-WAN payments capabilities. Combining our proven PCI DSS compliant payments technology with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN creates an industry-leading, fully integrated and managed solution that is helping our retail customers simplify their operations and address the complexity that always-connected commerce presents.”

- Mike Keegan, CEO at TNS

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 465,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2020 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral,FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov , may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.