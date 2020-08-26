MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to healthcare patients, announced today the release of Doctors Dictation, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered video and voice analysis module, as part of the Ehave Dashboard. Ehave Doctors Dictation is an AI powered video and voice analysis module that combines text, audio, and video with our automated analysis of media for a beautiful new way to manage and understand your information. Doctors or practitioners can spend more time speaking to their patients instead of focusing on taking notes. Doctors can then go back and review details for efficient and effective diagnosis of patients. This function can even extend to prescribing medicine. Researchers and clinicians can use this technology to effective and efficient research their trial and organize all their data in one place with this module.



A 2017 study by the Wisconsin Medical School found doctors spend almost half of their time entering data in computers. Obviously, this time would be better utilized seeing patients. Not only is entering data time consuming, it is also prone to errors. According to Fortune.com, the healthcare industry still sees more than 12 million “serious diagnostic errors” every year. In 2016 NPR reported that a team of researchers found voice recognition software makes 20% fewer errors than human typists. No matter how hard they try, most typists of medical records clock in around 40 words per minute. The real promise of health care AI is to enhance the work of physicians and other members of the care team, not to replace them.

With Ehave Doctors Dictation, each result, or detection, is paired with a timestamp, so physicians and their staff can easily create a digital record. Once this digital record is created, it can be used for detailed video and audio search. The physician and his or her staff can also navigate quickly to an interesting part of the video or audio for further analysis. For objects, faces, text, and people, Ehaves’ Doctors Dictation also returns bounding box coordinates, which is the specific location of the detection in the frame. Ehave Doctors Dictation can also monitor a live stream to detect and search for phrases from search data that you provide. You can incorporate audio analysis such as closed captioning, keyword, emotion detection and more. Ehave is slated to include this technology in its upcoming release of Ehave Dash.

“The applications of AI to assist physicians with their practice seems more pragmatic and expansive than those that attempt to replace existing health care services,” said Ehave, Inc. CEO, Ben Kaplan. Mr. Kaplan continued, “We see a tremendous opportunity for AI to be a solution for physicians, rather than a replacement. I believe the ones who will benefit most from AI will be the patients. This is why I am so excited about Doctors Dictation and our Ehave Dashboard. Better care for patients."

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. For more information visit: www.ehave.com.

