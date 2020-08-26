Proceeds from mask sales will go to the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation in support of COVID-19 relief efforts across Canada



VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As parents, teachers, and young Canadians prepare for an unconventional return to class, TELUS is supporting and protecting communities across the country by encouraging Canadians to wear a face mask to protect others from exposure to COVID. Limited-edition, youth-sized masks are now on sale in packs of three for $35 on telus.com as well as in select TELUS stores, with all proceeds going to the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation (TFFF), supporting COVID-19 relief efforts across the country.

“With many Canadians preparing for a markedly different school year, our TELUS team is continuing to demonstrate our commitment to supporting our communities, as we help to answer the many challenges associated with the pandemic. Wearing a mask outside the home is a kind and thoughtful act of selflessness that will allow us to help keep our friends, loved ones and neighbours safe as we head into September,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Indeed, as schools reopen and we carefully commence a new school year unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetimes, we hope these masks will help our fellow citizens, including our future leaders, to stay safe.”

Earlier this year, TELUS team members and retirees embarked on a journey to support Canadian charities working to help those most impacted by the global pandemic with a goal of raising $250,000 for the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation. Since the initial launch in June, the TELUS critter masks have raised more than $200,000 which will go towards the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation’s COVID- 19 relief efforts. In addition, TELUS team members and retirees have sewn more than 130,000 masks as part of TELUS’ annual Days of Giving.

The reusable cloth masks featuring TELUS’ loveable critters and nature themes are available, in youth and adult sizes, while quantities last. The TELUS branded masks are dual-layered, made out of 100 percent recycled polyester on the outside and 100 percent organic cotton on the inside, adhering to the guidelines set by the TELUS Medical Advisory Council.

“Masks will be a key aspect of any return-to-school strategy, especially in communities with higher rates of the COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Dominik Nowak, Lead Physician of the TELUS Medical Advisory Council for COVID-19. “While masks give us some protection, their main purpose is to protect others from our own droplets. Wearing a mask is a simple act of kindness we do to keep others safe. It’s important to share the reason for wearing a mask with children.”

Since the beginning of March, TELUS has dedicated $150 million to support Canadians through the COVID-19 crisis. Driven by the philosophy We Give Where We Live, the TELUS team has contributed $1.3 billion in value, time, and financial support to Canadian charities and grassroots organizations since 2000, making TELUS one of the most giving companies in the world.

To purchase the limited-edition critter masks, visit telus.com/facemasks. To learn more about the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and how to donate visit friendlyfuture.com .

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.7 billion in annual revenue and 15.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

