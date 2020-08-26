Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Vacuum Systems Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included



The study considers the present scenario of the central vacuum systems market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Key Questions Answered



1. What is the market size of the central vacuum system market?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the market?

3. How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market?

4. What are the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market?

5. Who are the leading vendors and their market share?



The global central vacuum system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2019-2025



The rise in construction, hospitality, commercial, and retail industries and rapid industrialization are the main factors driving the market growth. The adoption of energy-saving and sustainable cleaning technology are also driving the growth of the central vacuum system market. Smart technologies are adopted in several industrial and commercial verticals. Notwithstanding central vacuum pros and cons, these systems are primarily used in several industries, including automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical, mining, textiles, plastics, and aerospace.



Industrial vacuum cleaner systems can help maintain the overall cleanliness and hygiene of industrial and commercial spaces. In commercial places such as shopping malls, airport lounge, and healthcare facilities, these systems can provide an efficient method of cleaning.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the market consumer appliances, including old central vacuum systems. However, the impact of the pandemic is expected to provide a stimulus to the market, and the revenue contribution is likely to be impressive from 2022 until the end of the forecast period.



Central Vacuum System Market Segmentation



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by installation, capacity, type, end-users, and geography. The market share of wall-mounted devices is lower than ground-mounted ones. Europe is the largest market due to the high adoption of these vacuum cleaners in Germany, France, Italy, and the UK. The market share of ground-mounted devices has traditionally been on the higher side. The segment is growing due to the demand from small commercial places.



APAC is expected to rise as the fastest-growing market for 3,000 sq. ft. vacuum systems. Residential households and small-scale commercial establishments, including small restaurants, cabin offices, and cleanrooms, are the major end-users.



Major players are also introducing vacuum machines, which combine powerful suction and filtration systems. For instance, NuTone central vacuums offer high suction power and unmatched cleaning filters to remove dust and other allergens from homes.



The bagless central vacuum system market share dominates the market and is expected to lead during the forecast period. APAC is expected to grow as the fastest market for bagged systems. China, South Korea, and Australia are emerging as high potential markets during the forecast period. Currently, Europe and North America are the two leading markets.



Owing to high affordability, usability, and ease of use, central vacuum systems are increasingly being adopted in domestic cleaning activities. The high adoption in residential places is primarily driven by the need to achieve a hygienic and chemical-free cleaning of floors, walls, kitchen.



Residential rug and carpet cleaning remain the largest revenue generators for central vacuum systems. The growth in residential construction, remodeling and renovations, and the growing awareness of health and hygiene among consumers are boosting the sales.



Insights by Geography



The growth in Europe is mainly supported by rising business investments and increasing commercial and residential construction. The increasing disposable income and dual-income households are driving the adoption of residential cleaning equipment. However, political uncertainties in Europe post the Brexit negotiations, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 are adversely affecting the economic growth in the region. This may result in low demand for cleaning services and non-conventional cleaning equipment during the forecast period.



Insights by Vendors



The global central vacuum cleaner market is highly competitive. The rapid technological improvements have benefited the vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades of products. The ability of central vacuum systems to provide hygienic and chemical-free cleaning promotes its adoption among the consumers.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Market



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Rising Need for Dust-Free Environment

8.2 Enhancing Functionalities of Central Vacuum Systems



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Demand For Cleaner Indoor Air

9.2 Improving Hygiene In Commercial Landscape

9.3 High Cost Effectiveness Than Manual Labor

9.4 Rising Adoption Of Green Cleaning Technologies



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Availability of Substitutes

10.2 Low Adoption In Emerging Countries

10.3 Growing Rental Market Of Cleaning Equipment

10.4 Rising Demand For Contract Cleaning Services



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis



12 Installation

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Wall Mounted

12.4 Ground Mounted



13 Capacity

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 &lessThan; 3,000 Sq Ft

13.4 3,000 To 6,000 Sq Ft

13.5 >6000 Sq Ft



14 Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Bag

14.4 Bagless



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview



16 Non-Residential

16.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.2 Industrial

16.3 Hospitality

16.4 Healthcare

16.5 Commercial

16.6 Others



17 Residential

17.1 Market Size & Forecast



18 Geography

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Geographic Overview



19 Europe



20 North America



21 APAC



22 Latin America



23 Middle East & Africa



24 Competitive Landscape

24.1 Competition Overview



25 Key Company Profiles

25.1 Trovac

25.2 Drainvac

25.3 Nuera Air



26 Other Prominent Vendors

26.1 Nilfisk

26.2 Techtronic Industries

26.3 DELFIN

26.4 American Vacuum Company

26.5 Quirepace (BVC)

26.6 VAC-U-MAX

26.7 RGS Vacuum Systems

26.8 Broan-Nutone

26.9 DISAN

26.10 Electrolux

26.11 Eureka

26.12 Nadair

26.13 Lindsay Manufacturing (VACUMAID)

26.14 Cana-VAC

26.15 Johnny VAC

26.16 Powerstar

26.17 CEN-TEC

26.18 Wessel-Werk

26.19 Smart VAC

26.20 Rhino VAC

26.21 NESS Corporation (VALET)

26.22 AIRVAC

26.23 Aqua-Air

26.24 Bissell

26.25 DUOVAC

26.26 Dust Care (ESSCO)

26.27 BUSCH

26.28 Tri-Tech Medical

26.29 Atlas Copco

26.30 Toshniwal

26.31 Medikar

26.32 Medicare Gas Pipeline Services

26.33 Labconco

26.34 Dustcontrol

26.35 Autovac

26.36 Becker

26.37 DINT-Tech Control

26.38 MIL'S

26.39 Republic Manufacturing

26.40 BGS General

26.41 Novair

26.42 Megasan

26.43 MIM Medical

26.44 Millennium Medical Products

26.45 Powerex

26.46 Allaway

26.47 Draeger

26.48 Dynapumps

26.49 Silbermann

26.5 Prolux



