Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Vacuum Systems Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included
The study considers the present scenario of the central vacuum systems market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the market size of the central vacuum system market?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the market?
3. How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market?
4. What are the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market?
5. Who are the leading vendors and their market share?
The global central vacuum system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2019-2025
The rise in construction, hospitality, commercial, and retail industries and rapid industrialization are the main factors driving the market growth. The adoption of energy-saving and sustainable cleaning technology are also driving the growth of the central vacuum system market. Smart technologies are adopted in several industrial and commercial verticals. Notwithstanding central vacuum pros and cons, these systems are primarily used in several industries, including automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical, mining, textiles, plastics, and aerospace.
Industrial vacuum cleaner systems can help maintain the overall cleanliness and hygiene of industrial and commercial spaces. In commercial places such as shopping malls, airport lounge, and healthcare facilities, these systems can provide an efficient method of cleaning.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the market consumer appliances, including old central vacuum systems. However, the impact of the pandemic is expected to provide a stimulus to the market, and the revenue contribution is likely to be impressive from 2022 until the end of the forecast period.
Central Vacuum System Market Segmentation
This research report includes detailed market segmentation by installation, capacity, type, end-users, and geography. The market share of wall-mounted devices is lower than ground-mounted ones. Europe is the largest market due to the high adoption of these vacuum cleaners in Germany, France, Italy, and the UK. The market share of ground-mounted devices has traditionally been on the higher side. The segment is growing due to the demand from small commercial places.
APAC is expected to rise as the fastest-growing market for 3,000 sq. ft. vacuum systems. Residential households and small-scale commercial establishments, including small restaurants, cabin offices, and cleanrooms, are the major end-users.
Major players are also introducing vacuum machines, which combine powerful suction and filtration systems. For instance, NuTone central vacuums offer high suction power and unmatched cleaning filters to remove dust and other allergens from homes.
The bagless central vacuum system market share dominates the market and is expected to lead during the forecast period. APAC is expected to grow as the fastest market for bagged systems. China, South Korea, and Australia are emerging as high potential markets during the forecast period. Currently, Europe and North America are the two leading markets.
Owing to high affordability, usability, and ease of use, central vacuum systems are increasingly being adopted in domestic cleaning activities. The high adoption in residential places is primarily driven by the need to achieve a hygienic and chemical-free cleaning of floors, walls, kitchen.
Residential rug and carpet cleaning remain the largest revenue generators for central vacuum systems. The growth in residential construction, remodeling and renovations, and the growing awareness of health and hygiene among consumers are boosting the sales.
Insights by Geography
The growth in Europe is mainly supported by rising business investments and increasing commercial and residential construction. The increasing disposable income and dual-income households are driving the adoption of residential cleaning equipment. However, political uncertainties in Europe post the Brexit negotiations, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 are adversely affecting the economic growth in the region. This may result in low demand for cleaning services and non-conventional cleaning equipment during the forecast period.
Insights by Vendors
The global central vacuum cleaner market is highly competitive. The rapid technological improvements have benefited the vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades of products. The ability of central vacuum systems to provide hygienic and chemical-free cleaning promotes its adoption among the consumers.
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Market
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Need for Dust-Free Environment
8.2 Enhancing Functionalities of Central Vacuum Systems
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Demand For Cleaner Indoor Air
9.2 Improving Hygiene In Commercial Landscape
9.3 High Cost Effectiveness Than Manual Labor
9.4 Rising Adoption Of Green Cleaning Technologies
10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Availability of Substitutes
10.2 Low Adoption In Emerging Countries
10.3 Growing Rental Market Of Cleaning Equipment
10.4 Rising Demand For Contract Cleaning Services
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
12 Installation
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Wall Mounted
12.4 Ground Mounted
13 Capacity
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 &lessThan; 3,000 Sq Ft
13.4 3,000 To 6,000 Sq Ft
13.5 >6000 Sq Ft
14 Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Bag
14.4 Bagless
15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
16 Non-Residential
16.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.2 Industrial
16.3 Hospitality
16.4 Healthcare
16.5 Commercial
16.6 Others
17 Residential
17.1 Market Size & Forecast
18 Geography
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Geographic Overview
19 Europe
20 North America
21 APAC
22 Latin America
23 Middle East & Africa
24 Competitive Landscape
24.1 Competition Overview
25 Key Company Profiles
25.1 Trovac
25.2 Drainvac
25.3 Nuera Air
26 Other Prominent Vendors
26.1 Nilfisk
26.2 Techtronic Industries
26.3 DELFIN
26.4 American Vacuum Company
26.5 Quirepace (BVC)
26.6 VAC-U-MAX
26.7 RGS Vacuum Systems
26.8 Broan-Nutone
26.9 DISAN
26.10 Electrolux
26.11 Eureka
26.12 Nadair
26.13 Lindsay Manufacturing (VACUMAID)
26.14 Cana-VAC
26.15 Johnny VAC
26.16 Powerstar
26.17 CEN-TEC
26.18 Wessel-Werk
26.19 Smart VAC
26.20 Rhino VAC
26.21 NESS Corporation (VALET)
26.22 AIRVAC
26.23 Aqua-Air
26.24 Bissell
26.25 DUOVAC
26.26 Dust Care (ESSCO)
26.27 BUSCH
26.28 Tri-Tech Medical
26.29 Atlas Copco
26.30 Toshniwal
26.31 Medikar
26.32 Medicare Gas Pipeline Services
26.33 Labconco
26.34 Dustcontrol
26.35 Autovac
26.36 Becker
26.37 DINT-Tech Control
26.38 MIL'S
26.39 Republic Manufacturing
26.40 BGS General
26.41 Novair
26.42 Megasan
26.43 MIM Medical
26.44 Millennium Medical Products
26.45 Powerex
26.46 Allaway
26.47 Draeger
26.48 Dynapumps
26.49 Silbermann
26.5 Prolux
