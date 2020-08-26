Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The K-12 makerspace materials market is poised to grow by $ 372.46 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The reports on K-12 makerspace materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advent of advanced makerspace materials and increased funding from private organizations.



The K-12 makerspace materials market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing emphasis on makerspace-aligned curriculum as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 makerspace materials market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The K-12 makerspace materials market covers the following areas:

K-12 makerspace materials market sizing

K-12 makerspace materials market forecast

K-12 makerspace materials market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 makerspace materials market vendors that include BASIC FUN! Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Engino.net Ltd., Follett Corp., GoldieBlox Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., SparkFun Electronics Inc., Sphero Inc., and Stratasys Ltd.. Also, the K-12 makerspace materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Robotic toolkits - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction materials - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Arts and crafts materials - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other materials - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by School level

Market segments

Comparison by School level

Middle school - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Elementary school - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

High school - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by School level

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASIC FUN! Inc.

Elenco Electronics Inc.

Engino.net Ltd.

Follett Corp.

GoldieBlox Inc.

LEGO System AS

Makeblock Co. Ltd.

SparkFun Electronics Inc.

Sphero Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgbdhl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900