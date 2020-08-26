Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The K-12 makerspace materials market is poised to grow by $ 372.46 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The reports on K-12 makerspace materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advent of advanced makerspace materials and increased funding from private organizations.

The K-12 makerspace materials market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing emphasis on makerspace-aligned curriculum as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 makerspace materials market growth during the next few years.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The K-12 makerspace materials market covers the following areas:

  • K-12 makerspace materials market sizing
  • K-12 makerspace materials market forecast
  • K-12 makerspace materials market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 makerspace materials market vendors that include BASIC FUN! Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Engino.net Ltd., Follett Corp., GoldieBlox Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., SparkFun Electronics Inc., Sphero Inc., and Stratasys Ltd.. Also, the K-12 makerspace materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Robotic toolkits - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Construction materials - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Arts and crafts materials - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Other materials - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by School level

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by School level
  • Middle school - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Elementary school - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • High school - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by School level

7. Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BASIC FUN! Inc.
  • Elenco Electronics Inc.
  • Engino.net Ltd.
  • Follett Corp.
  • GoldieBlox Inc.
  • LEGO System AS
  • Makeblock Co. Ltd.
  • SparkFun Electronics Inc.
  • Sphero Inc.
  • Stratasys Ltd.

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

