Portland, OR, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global telecom electronic manufacturing service market generated $137.37 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $209.17 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Rising demand for EMS technology in the telecom sector and government initiatives such as “Make in India” toward development of telecom eletronics drive the growth of the global telecom electronic manufacturing service market. However, high labor cost associated with manufacturing of electronics products is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing adoption of 5G technology is expected to provide new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Get Instant Access – Download Free PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6906

Covid-19 scenario:

Major telecom electronic manufactrurers across the globe have paused their production activities due to disrupted supply of raw materials from suppliers located in Southeast Asian countries and China amid the lockdown.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, companies have allowed their employees to work from home, due to which, the demand for internet routers has been surged significantly.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global telecom electronic manufacturing service market based on product type, service, and region.

Based on product type, the transceivers and transmitters segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the servers and routers segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Based on service, the electronics manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the supply chain management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6906

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Benchmark, Flex Ltd, Plexus Corp, Jabil Inc., Creation Technologies, Celestica Inc., Pegatron Corporation, Sanmina Corporation, Wistron Corporation, and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn).

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com