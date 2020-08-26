New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865974/?utm_source=GNW

A detailed picture of the Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017–2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product. The product details covers mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and pharmacological studies, including product marketed details, regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.



Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) is a hydrolytic lysosomal glycogenspecific enzyme indicated for patients with Pompe disease (GAA deficiency). Alglucosidase alfa provides an exogenous source of GAA. Binding to mannose-6-phosphate receptors on the cell surface has been shown to occur via carbohydrate groups on the GAA molecule, after which it is internalized and transported into lysosomes, where it undergoes proteolytic cleavage that results in increased enzymatic activity. It then exerts enzymatic activity in cleaving glycogen. In May 2010, The US Food and Drug Administration approved Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) for patients ages 8 years and older with late-onset (non-infantile) Pompe disease, a rare genetic disorder. In August 2014, The US Food and Drug Administration today announced the approval of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) for treatment of patients with infantile-onset Pompe disease, including patients who are less than 8 years of age.



Scope of the report

The report provides insights into:

• A comprehensive product overview including the product description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, pharmacological studies (pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics) and adverse reactions.

• Elaborated details on regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

• The report also highlights the drug marketed details across the United States, Europe and Japan.

• The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa).

• The report contains historical and forecasted sales for Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) till 2030.

• Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies (Phase III) in the space with a brief snapshot of the details.

• The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst insights and key findings of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa).



Methodology

The report is built using data and information sourced primarily from internal databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis ’s team of industry experts. Information and data from the secondary sources have been obtained from various printable and nonprintable sources like search engines, news websites, global regulatory authorities websites, trade journals, white papers, magazines, books, trade associations, industry associations, industry portals and access to available databases.

Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) Analytical Perspective

• In-depth Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides historical and forecasted sales data from 2017 to 2030.



• Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report highlights

• In the coming years, the market scenario for Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) is set to change due to the extensive research in the treatment of the indicated condition and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

• The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

• Other approved products for the disease are giving market competition to Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

• A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current market scenario of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa).

• Our in-depth analysis of the sales data of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) from 2017 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) in the market.



Key Questions

• What is the prescribed dosage and strengths of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) are available in the market?

• What are the common adverse reactions or side effects of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa)?

• What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa)?

• What are the chemical specifications of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa)?

• How are the clinical trials diversified on the basis of the trial status?

• What is the history of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa), and what is its future?

• What are the marketed details of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

• How many patents have been granted to Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) and when these patents will get expire?

• What are the pros (benefits) and cons (disadvantages) of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa)?

• In which countries Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) got approval and when it gets launched?

• What are the clinical trials are currently ongoing for Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa)?

• How the safety and efficacy results determined the approval of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa)?

• What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) development?

• What are the key designations that have been granted to Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa)?

• What is the historical and forecasted market scenario of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa)?

• How is the market trend of Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa) is different in the Seven Major Markets (the United States, EU5 [Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom], and Japan)?

• What are the other approved products available and how these are giving competition to Lumizyme (alglucosidase alfa)?

• Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of the indicated condition?

