Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Testing Market by Sample (Wastewater/Effluents, Soil, Water, Air), Technology (Rapid, Conventional),Target Tested (Microbial Contamination, Organic Compounds, Heavy Metals, Residues, Solids), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The environmental testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 8,298.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12,111.3 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.9%.
Factors such as the growth of environmental concern among consumers and impositions of laws regarding environmental concerns are going to be the driving factor for the environmental testing market. Especially post-COVID, the concern for safety and hygiene of products has been increased among both the consumers and manufacturers, which is creating a rise in the demand for environmental testing in the market.
By technology, rapid technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The rapid type of technology is the most-effective option as compared to the conventional one. This technology includes various kits, spectrometry, chromatography, PCR, immunoassay, near-infrared (NIR) technology. These tests produce results quite rapidly as compared to conventional methods, which takes a longer time
By sample, the wastewater/effluent segment is estimated to account for the largest share.
With the increase in the demand for clean water and waste treatment, the demand for testing of effluents is on the rise. The recycling of wastewater to meet the increasing demand of the rising population calls for testing of safe water to consume. Therefore, this segment is dominating.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The increase in the demand for certification and testing in the region is one of the major factors for the growth of the environmental testing market. Growth in demand for the development of waste infrastructure, government initiatives to improve environmental performance, and government subsidies and tax structure are the primary factors driving the environmental industry in the Asia Pacific region.
The environmental testings market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW (South Africa, the Middle East, and Others in Africa).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Environmental Testing Market
4.2 Environmental Testing Market: Major Regional Submarkets
4.3 North America: Market, by Technology & Key Country
4.4 Market, by Type & Region
4.5 Market, by Sample
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in the Stringency in Regulations Related to Environmental Protection
5.2.1.1.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Pertaining to Cleaner Fuels to Fuel Air Testing Demand
5.2.1.2 Growing need for Cost-Saving and Time-Effective Customized Testing Services
5.2.1.3 Active Participation of Government and Regulatory Bodies to Monitor Environmental Conditions
5.2.1.4 Privatization of Environmental Testing Services
5.2.1.5 Rising Awareness About Environmental Pollution
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Capital Investment for Accurate and Sensitive Analytical Testing
5.2.2.1.1 High Cost of Products
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increase in Industrial Activities in Emerging Markets
5.2.3.2 Introduction of Innovative Technologies
5.2.3.3 Growing Industrialization and Rapid Urbanization Fuel the Demand for Environmental Testing
5.2.3.4 Increasing Awareness About Water Safety
5.2.3.5 Development of Environmental-Friendly Industries
5.2.3.6 Integration of Technologies Through Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Basic Supporting Infrastructure
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Dynamics of the Environmental Testing Market
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Industry Analysis
6.1.1 Industrial Activity & Environmental Pollution
6.1.2 Sustainable Environmental Practices
6.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.3.1 Upcoming Technologies in the Environmental Testing Market
6.3.1.1 Microarray
6.3.1.2 Biochip
6.3.1.3 Biosensors
6.3.1.4 Flow Cytometry
6.3.1.5 Nirs
6.4 Ecosystem Map
6.4.1 Food Safety & Tic: Ecosystem View
6.4.2 Food Safety & Tic: Market Map
6.5 Yc-Ycc Shift
6.6 Case Studies
6.6.1 Case Study 1
6.6.1.1 Title
6.6.1.2 Problem Statement
6.6.1.3 Publisher Approach
6.6.1.4 Revenue Impact (RI)
6.6.2 Case Study 2
6.6.2.1 Title
6.6.2.2 Problem Statement
6.6.2.3 Publisher Approach
6.6.2.4 Revenue Impact (RI)
6.6.3 Case Study 3
6.6.3.1 Title
6.6.3.2 Problem Statement
6.6.3.3 Publisher Approach
6.6.3.4 Revenue Impact (RI)
7 Regulations for the Environmental Testing Market
7.1 US
7.2 Canada
7.3 Mexico
7.4 Germany
7.5 UK
7.6 France
7.7 Italy
7.8 Spain
7.9 India
7.10 Japan
7.11 Indonesia: Environmental Regulatory Framework
7.12 Brazil
8 Environmental Testing Market, by Sample
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Sample
8.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario
8.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario
8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
8.2 Wastewater/Effluent
8.2.1 Wastewater/Effluent is the Dominating Sample Segment for the Market
8.3 Soil
8.3.1 Soil Testing Helps in Various Degree of Analysis to Increase Crop Production and help to Meet the RIse in the Demand of Food
8.4 Water
8.4.1 Due to the Increase in the Usage of Water in Various Sectors, Quality Check is a Necessity
8.5 Air
8.5.1 RIse in Airborne Diseases and Pollution Level Has Increased the Demand for Environmental Testing Services for Air Samples
9 Environmental Testing Market, by Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Environmental Testing Market, by Technology 109
9.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario
9.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario
9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
9.2 Conventional
9.2.1 Conventional Methods Providing Initial Picture for Any Sample Source
9.2.2 Culture Plate Method to Detect Presence of Microbes
9.2.3 Dissolved Oxygen (Do) Determination in Water Analysis
9.2.4 Biological & Chemical Oxygen Demand
9.3 Rapid Method
9.3.1 Rapid Testing is the Dominating and Fastest-Growing Segment
9.3.2 Spectrometry
9.3.3 Chromatography
9.3.4 PCR
9.3.5 Immunoassay
9.3.6 Near-Infrared (Nir) Technology
10 Environmental Testing Market, by Targets Tested
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Environmental Testing Market, by Targets Tested
10.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario
10.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario
10.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
10.2 Microbial Contamination
10.2.1 Microbial Contamination of Water Bodies: a Key Concern Driving the Market Growth
10.2.2 Unregulated Microbiological Contaminants
10.3 Organic Compounds
10.3.1 Households at High Risk of Exposure to Organic Compounds Likely to Necessitate Environmental Testing
10.4 Heavy Metals
10.4.1 Increasing Industrial Activities are Responsible for the Release of Toxic Heavy Metals
10.5 Residues
10.5.1 Release of Residues Due to Agricultural Activities Likely to Drive the Demand for Environmental Testing
10.6 Solids
10.6.1 Solids are Less Likely to Cause Permanent Environmental Damage
11 Environmental Testing Market, by End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Agriculture & Irrigation Sector
11.2.1 The Agriculture & Irrigation Sector is the Dominant End-User Segment of Environmental Testing Services
11.3 Government Institutes and R&D Laboratories
11.3.1 With Increase in Global Trade, the need for Environmental Testing Has become a Necessity
11.4 Industrial Product Manufacturers
11.4.1 Stringent Government Rules and Norms Driving the Market
11.5 Forestry & Geology
11.5.1 need for Sustainable Growth of the Environment Boosting the Demand for Environmental Testing Services
12 Environmental Testing Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Environmental Testing Market, by Region
12.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario
12.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario
12.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Rest of the World
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Evaluation Framework
13.3 Environmental Testing Market: Market Share Analysis, 2019
13.4 Revenue Analysis
13.5 COVID-19 Specific Company Response
13.6 Key Market Developments
13.6.1 Expansions
13.6.2 Acquisitions
13.6.3 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Partnerships
14 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles
14.1 Company Evaluation Matrix (Overall Market)
14.1.1 Star
14.1.2 Pervasive
14.1.3 Emerging Leaders
14.1.4 Emerging Companies
14.2 Company Profiles
14.2.1 SGS
14.2.2 Eurofins
14.2.3 Intertek
14.2.4 Bureau Veritas
14.2.5 ALS
14.2.6 Tuv Sud
14.2.7 Asurequality
14.2.8 Merieux
14.2.9 Microbac
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups/SMEs)
14.3.1 Progressive Companies
14.3.2 Starting Blocks
14.3.3 Responsive Companies
14.3.4 Dynamic Companies
14.4 Start-Ups/SME Profiles
14.4.1 R J Hill
14.4.2 Symbio Laboratories
14.4.3 Alex Stewart International
14.4.4 Emsl Analytical, Inc.
14.4.5 Hydrologic Associates
14.4.6 Environmental Testing, Inc.
14.4.8 Advanced Analytical Testing & Research Laboratories
14.4.9 American Environmental Testing Laboratory, Llc
14.4.10 Pace Analytical
14.4.11 Analab Corporation
15 Appendix
