COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. , Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bold Group , an industry-leading purveyor of alarm monitoring, integrated financial solutions, and cybersecurity solutions for the electronic security industry, has added to its continued focus on customer-centricity with the appointment of Aaron Sandager to the position of Senior Vice President of Sales.

With more than 20 years of experience in security software sales, Aaron will lead client acquisition and retention initiatives for the Bold Group sales team, while cultivating and developing a winning culture through performance expectations and driving the right behavior to develop pipeline. Aaron will also help drive the company’s strategic approach to focus on and meet customer needs, as well as solving customer pain points with Bold’s offerings, including Manitou, stages, Sedona Office and AlarmBiller.

Aaron’s past experience includes prominent sales leadership roles with some of the largest technology companies, such as Hewlett-Packard, EMC Corporation and Dell Technologies. Most recently, he served as the Director of Sales, North America – West at Pivot3 in Austin, Texas.



In addition to the SVP role, EverCommerce – parent company of Bold Group – has a new marketing director, Julie Steven, to support the security and alarm business vertical. Julie also brings more than 20 years of marketing experience to the Bold Group to partner with sales, driving awareness and lead gen marketing strategies. She is responsible for developing and implementing innovative customer-centric campaigns and program strategies for Bold Group that help drive solution-focused sales. She has previously developed marketing strategies for companies such as Lockheed Martin, Terumo BCT and First Data Corporation.

“The addition of both Aaron and Julie truly underscores Bold Group’s continued investment in a focus on our customers and commitment to deliver the very best possible solutions to meet their needs,” said Matt Narowski, President and CEO of Bold Group. “Adding this strength to our team will help us to continue to grow the company and enhance the solutions we develop for our customers.”

About Bold Group

For over three decades, the Bold Group has served the electronic security industry with the most comprehensive array of alarm monitoring and integrated financial management solutions tailored to achieve optimal business performance. Bold Group’s product portfolio features the renowned alarm monitoring systems Manitou, stages™, and SIMS. These leading alarm monitoring systems are complemented by the industry’s top accounting and business management systems: the SedonaOffice suite and the bestselling AlarmBiller system. For more information on Bold Group, visit www.boldgroup.com or call 1-800-255-BOLD.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is the leading service commerce platform, providing the top marketing, business management, and customer retention solutions to more than 400,000 service businesses across the globe. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce develops, acquires, and transforms mission-critical software that helps service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its digital and mobile software & payment solutions create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service providers. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.