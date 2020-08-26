WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced $5.6 million in grants to restore, enhance and protect longleaf pine forests in eight Southeast states. The grants will generate more than $6.9 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $12.5 million.

The 23 grants were awarded through NFWF’s Longleaf Stewardship Fund, and will support conservation work in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. Together, these grants are expected to establish more than 19,000 new acres of longleaf pine through plantings and will enhance an additional 327,000 acres of habitat through prescribed burning, invasive species removal and other forest management practices. Grantees will engage private landowners through workshops, trainings and one-on-one technical assistance to restore and maintain longleaf pine habitat on their lands.

“The Longleaf Stewardship Fund brings together public and private partners to conserve one of the most biodiverse habitats in the country,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “These projects will expand and improve habitat for threatened and endangered species, as well as help foster stewardship of longleaf habitat among local landowners.”

Today’s grants will also support the recovery of several rare species through translocation, captive rearing and reintroduction, including the red-cockaded woodpecker and gopher tortoise. These animals are known as keystone species, which means many other species benefit from their presence in the ecosystem. A complete list of the 2020 grants made through the Longleaf Stewardship Fund is available here.

The Longleaf Stewardship Fund is a partnership between NFWF and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, International Paper’s Forestland Stewards Partnership, Southern Company, American Forest Foundation’s Southern Woods for At-Risk Wildlife Initiative, the Arbor Day Foundation, Altria Group, and The Orton Foundation, an affiliate of The Moore Charitable Foundation.

The longleaf pine ecosystem once covered more than 90 million acres across the Southeastern coastal plain and piedmont. Today, it has been reduced to only about 5 percent of its historical range due to the conversion to other forest types, conversion to other land uses and fire suppression. This fire-adapted ecosystem possesses tremendous biodiversity, supporting nearly 900 endemic plant species and providing habitat for wildlife such as the red-cockaded woodpecker, gopher tortoise, indigo snake and Bachman’s sparrow, as well as important game species such as northern bobwhite and wild turkey.

Longleaf forests also contribute to the United States’ military readiness by providing buffers to military training bases. They offer recreational opportunities for millions of Americans and contribute to working lands and forest-dependent economies. Longleaf forests are resilient to drought, wind, and pests, and help buffer communities from strong storms. These forests gained the conservation community's attention in the late 20th century as government agencies, non-profits and private landowners began collaborating to restore longleaf pine and reverse the loss of habitat.

NFWF established the Longleaf Stewardship Fund in 2012 to support these conservation efforts. The fund combines its partners' financial and technical resources to accelerate the restoration of the longleaf pine ecosystem while implementing the Range-Wide Conservation Plan for Longleaf Pine as part of America’s Longleaf Restoration Initiative (ALRI).

Since 2012, the fund has invested more than $42 million in projects that are establishing more than 120,000 acres and improving nearly 2 million additional acres of longleaf pine forest and benefit the native species that rely on those forests. The outcomes contribute to the goals of the ALRI, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Partner Quotes

“More so than ever, I recognize and appreciate how America’s Longleaf Restoration Initiative brings communities and diverse groups together with a common purpose of restoring the longleaf pine ecosystem,” said Ken Arney, regional forester for the southern region of the U.S. Forest Service. “The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, through the Longleaf Stewardship Fund, has been instrumental in moving this initiative forward and has been a true partner in expanding the corresponding ecosystem services we require for survival and quality of life.”

“NRCS is excited to support so many projects that not only restore our longleaf heritage and its wildlife diversity but are also foundational to rural economies across the Southeast,” said Kevin Norton, acting chief of NRCS.

“DoD values its longstanding partnership with NFWF’s Longleaf Stewardship Fund and celebrates both the impressive conservation impacts to the longleaf pine ecosystem and significant benefits to national defense,” said Maureen Sullivan, deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment in the office of the assistant secretary of defense (sustainment). “Ultimately, preserving the longleaf pine ecosystem sustains national defense in a number of ways, from promoting compatible land uses that provide a buffer for essential training areas, to reducing regulatory restrictions by advancing threatened and endangered species recovery. Ten military installations in the Southeast will benefit from the awarded projects, thereby enhancing DoD’s ability to test and train for current and future missions. This year through the Longleaf Stewardship Fund, approximately $11 will be spent by our partners for every dollar DoD spends, resulting in an outstanding return on investment and the accomplishment of shared goals on the landscape.”

“It would be hard to overstate how important the longleaf pine ecosystem is,” said Leopoldo “Leo” Miranda, director of two U.S. Fish and Wildlife regions that encompass 11 southern states and two U.S. territories. “If you love the outdoors, you appreciate the longleaf because it provides invaluable habitat for all kinds of animals, and the Longleaf Stewardship Fund is making invaluable contributions to longleaf conservation. Deer, turkey, quail, as well as many listed and at-risk species, you name it – they call the longleaf home. If you just like to wander in the woods, what’s better than listening to the wind whisper in those long needles?"

“The restoration of America’s longleaf pine forest has immeasurable ecological, economic and social value,” said Sophie Beckham, chief sustainability officer of International Paper. “Through our Forestland Stewards Partnership with NFWF, we are proud to support eight of the 23 grants that will help to restore and manage thousands of acres of southeastern forestland and engage landowners in the stewardship of this important ecosystem.”

“Restoring a remarkably diverse ecosystem that is deeply connected to the culture and economic growth of our region is reflective of our commitment to the communities we are proud to share with those we serve,” said Southern Company Operations Executive Vice President Stan Connally. “Conservation through the Longleaf Stewardship Fund will benefit a wide range of plants and wildlife that depend on longleaf pine habitat.”

“Families and individuals own more than half of the forests across the South, making them a significant group that can contribute to the restoration of the longleaf ecosystem,” said Tom Martin, president and CEO of the American Forest Foundation. “These families care about the health of their forests and about wildlife, but they often lack the expertise and resources to take action on the ground. We are proud to contribute to the Longleaf Stewardship Fund to help empower these landowners on an important ecological issue.”

“Thanks to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and its Longleaf Stewardship Fund, thousands of acres of longleaf pine and its unique habitat are being protected and revitalized,” said Louis Bacon, founder and chairman of The Moore Charitable Foundation and its affiliate, The Orton Foundation. “The Southeast’s natural resources, local economies and public health benefit immensely from this critical and highly effective public-private partnership. We are honored to be part of this group, whose unified vision is driving real and lasting change.”

“We are proud to work alongside public and private partners to support this important initiative,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “From providing a habitat for native wildlife to promoting long-term care of a critical forest ecosystem, restoration of longleaf pine forests will benefit our environment for generations to come.”

