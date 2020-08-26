Portland, OR, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global rigid plastic packaging market generated $216.85 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $340.43 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in consumption of consumer goods across the globe and low cost of rigid plastics drive the growth of the global rigid plastic packaging market. However, fluctuating raw material prices hinder the market growth. Furthermore, growth in sales on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Alibaba, and Flipkart across the globe is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for rigid plastic packaging from the healthcare industry has been surged during the Covid-19 pandemic due to increase in its usage in dietary supplements such as vitamins and other essential supplies that include allergy medication.

The demand from the food & beverages industry has experienced significant increase as the restaurants and food-service outlets have been using rigid plastics to deliver packaged food.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the e-commerce sales have surged considerably as there has been reduction in shopping from physical stores and malls. The e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Alibaba, And Flipkart have utilized rigid plastic packaging in huge amount.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global rigid plastic packaging market based on material, end-user industry, and region.

Based on material, the PET segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, holding nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the PP segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on end-user industry, the food and beverage segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, North America is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include DS Smith Plc, ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Klöckner Pentaplast, Amcor Limited, Reynolds Group Holdings, Berry Plastics Corporation, Silgan Holdings, Inc., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, and RPC Group Plc

