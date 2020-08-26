OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a $4 million asset-based revolving credit facility for manufacturing company based in North Carolina. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the ongoing working capital needs for the company.



In addition to the revolving credit facility, TAB Bank also provided the company with a $200 thousand M&E term loan and a $1 million commercial real estate loan.

The company manufactures premium, lightweight conveyor belts.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

