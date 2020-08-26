26 August 2020

Reference is made to the stock exchange notices published by Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") on 11 December 2019, 30 December 2019 and 17 January 2020 regarding the conversion of bonds to equity.

A prospectus for listing of the 56,193,478 new shares issued by the Company in connection with the conversion of bonds to equity was approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority on 26 August 2020. The prospectus and a summary of the prospectus will be available at the Company's website www.interoil.no.

For further information please contact: ir@interoil.no

***************************

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.