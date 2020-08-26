New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799686/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Utility, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.4% CAGR and reach US$24.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 27.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.2% CAGR



The Solar Photovoltaic Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.5% and 26.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.7% CAGR.



Non-Residential Segment to Record 21% CAGR



In the global Non-Residential segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$864.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 22.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 208-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AGC Solar

AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd.

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd.

Dongguan CSG Solar Glass Co., Ltd.

Emmvee Toughened Glass Private Limited

Euroglas GmbH

f | solar GmbH

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Limited

Guangfeng Solar Glass (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.

Guardian Glass

Hecker Glastechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Henan Huamei Cinda Industrial Co., Ltd.

Interfloat Corporation

Jinjing Group

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Migo Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain SA

Shenzhen Topray Solar Co., Ltd.

Sisecam Flat Glass

Sunarc Technology A/S

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Thermosol Glass India (P) Ltd.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799686/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Solar Photovoltaic Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Utility (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 4: Utility (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Residential (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 6: Residential (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Non-Residential (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Non-Residential (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: AR Coated (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: AR Coated (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Tempered (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Tempered (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: TCO (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: TCO (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Solar Photovoltaic Glass Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: United States Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Canadian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Canadian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar

Photovoltaic Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: Japanese Market for Solar Photovoltaic Glass: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Japanese Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 29: Chinese Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Glass in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Chinese Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Chinese Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Chinese Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 34: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 36: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 38: European Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 39: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 40: French Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



Table 41: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 42: French Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: German Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italian Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Glass in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 48: Italian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Italian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Italian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Solar Photovoltaic Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 52: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Solar Photovoltaic Glass:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: United Kingdom Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 55: Spanish Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Spanish Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Spanish Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 59: Russian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 60: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Russian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Russian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 63: Rest of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 64: Rest of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: Rest of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 66: Rest of Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



Table 71: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 73: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 76: Australian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 77: Indian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 78: Indian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Indian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 81: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 82: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 84: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Solar Photovoltaic Glass in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Solar Photovoltaic

Glass: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 89: Latin American Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 90: Latin American Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 91: Latin American Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Glass in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Latin American Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 93: Latin American Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 94: Latin American Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 95: Argentinean Solar Photovoltaic Glass Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 96: Argentinean Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Argentinean Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Argentinean Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 99: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 100: Brazilian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



Table 101: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 102: Brazilian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 103: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 105: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 106: Mexican Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 107: Rest of Latin America Solar Photovoltaic Glass

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 108: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Rest of Latin America Solar Photovoltaic Glass

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 110: Rest of Latin America Solar Photovoltaic Glass

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 111: The Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025



Table 112: The Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 113: The Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 114: The Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: The Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027



IRAN

Table 117: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar

Photovoltaic Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 118: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Shift in Iran

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 119: Iranian Market for Solar Photovoltaic Glass: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 120: Iranian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 121: Israeli Solar Photovoltaic Glass Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 122: Israeli Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 123: Israeli Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 124: Israeli Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 125: Saudi Arabian Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Glass in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 126: Saudi Arabian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Saudi Arabian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Saudi Arabian Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 129: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 130: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 131: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 132: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 133: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 135: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 136: Rest of Middle East Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 137: African Solar Photovoltaic Glass Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 138: Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: African Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: African Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799686/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001