BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViralGains , the leader in intelligent ad journey orchestration software, today announced its customer-centric advertising software has now helped 100 of the Fortune 500, and half of Fortune’s top 10, to drive more successful advertising results - a major milestone in the growth of the Boston-based technology firm. By incorporating the voice of the customer within their advertising journeys, ViralGains’ clients create a more engaging and relevant experience for customers, and drive measurably better results.

Customers choosing ViralGains to power their advertising include:

Over 60% of the top telecommunications companies

Nearly 60% of the biggest automotive companies

Almost 40% of the largest household goods companies

Half of the world’s trillion dollar tech companies

All of the world’s $2 trillion tech companies

Japan’s two largest companies

The world’s largest hedge fund

“Whole industries are transforming their approach to advertising to become more consumer-centered,” said Tod Loofbourrow, Chairman and CEO of ViralGains. “We see industry after industry adapting the ViralGains technology to create advertising which listens, gives consumers a voice, and intelligently uses consumer preferences - expressed in realtime - to guide their targeting and engagement strategies.”

“The world’s top companies - including a third of the Fortune 100 - have chosen ViralGains to quickly connect consumer preferences with the products and services that they offer. We’ve seen heavy customer adoption spanning industries, including entertainment, gaming, automotive, computer hardware, consumer packaged goods, education, finance, insurance, food and beverage, hospitality, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals,” added Dan Levin, President, COO, and Co-Founder of ViralGains.

“It’s more important than ever that a brand’s advertising doesn’t just talk at the customer, but gets to know what matters to them and provides real value,” said Cindy Brown, Chief Revenue Officer at ViralGains. “Leading companies in an array of industries have long trusted ViralGains to help them reach their customers in a way that’s smarter and more helpful to the consumer. There’s a reason that our customers are rapidly climbing their way up the Fortune 500 list - they listen, and so does their advertising.”

ViralGains provides a trusted, first-party data solution for marketers and advertisers to drive their digital advertising — giving them the ability to boost brand trust by 2.3x, double website visits and reduce wasted ad spend by 59%, according to a major study conducted by IPG Media Lab and MAGNA.

