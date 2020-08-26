New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Operator business services: Singapore forecast 2019–2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933026/?utm_source=GNW

It contains forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting, unified communications and cloud services.





This report provides:

forecasts for operator services to MSMEs and large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting, unified communications and cloud services

quantification of revenue, the number of connections or users and ARPU for each service and each business segment (micro, small, medium and large)

an estimate of the total market for ICT services and the likely share achievable by operators for each service

demographic data on the number of employees, businesses and sites within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors)

operator profiles for Singtel, StarHub, M1 and some smaller network operators and systems integrators with a B2B focus.

Geographical coverage

Singapore



Business size

Micro (0–9 employees)

Small (10–49 employees)

Medium (50–249 employees)

Large (250+ employees)



Services

Mobile





Voice and messaging

Handset data

Mobile broadband

IoT connectivity

Fixed





Narrowband voice

VoBB

ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other fixed broadband

Dedicated connections: below 100Mbit/s, 100Mbit/s and up to 1Gbit/s, and at least 1Gbit/s

ICT





Unified communications and hosted voice

Security

Co-location and hosting

Software-as-a-service (SaaS)

Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS)

Enterprise mobility

Desktop management



