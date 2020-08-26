New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Operator business services: Singapore forecast 2019–2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933026/?utm_source=GNW
It contains forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting, unified communications and cloud services.

This report provides:

  • forecasts for operator services to MSMEs and large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting, unified communications and cloud services
  • quantification of revenue, the number of connections or users and ARPU for each service and each business segment (micro, small, medium and large)
  • an estimate of the total market for ICT services and the likely share achievable by operators for each service
  • demographic data on the number of employees, businesses and sites within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors)
  • operator profiles for Singtel, StarHub, M1 and some smaller network operators and systems integrators with a B2B focus.

Geographical coverage
Singapore

Business size
Micro (0–9 employees)
Small (10–49 employees)
Medium (50–249 employees)
Large (250+ employees)

Services
Mobile

  • Voice and messaging
  • Handset data
  • Mobile broadband
  • IoT connectivity 

Fixed

  • Narrowband voice
  • VoBB
  • ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other fixed broadband
  • Dedicated connections: below 100Mbit/s, 100Mbit/s and up to 1Gbit/s, and at least 1Gbit/s

ICT

  • Unified communications and hosted voice
  • Security
  • Co-location and hosting
  • Software-as-a-service (SaaS)
  • Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS)
  • Enterprise mobility
  • Desktop management


