Dublin, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Genetic Testing Market By Direct to Consumer, Prenatal, Predictive and Pharmacogenomic including Test Price and Volume Forecasts with Executive and Consultant Guides 2019 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Will all newborns receive Whole Genomic Sequencing at birth? What key interest is driving Direct to Consumer?
The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower pricing is driving the Genetic Testing industry to record growth. New drugs may only work for people with a certain genetic makeup, and this too is driving the Genetic Testing Industry. The traditional genetic testing market is growing in volume and growing in the breadth of tests creating a new life for the industry.
The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.
Predictive Diagnostics? Pharmacogenomic Testing? Direct to Consumer? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 Genetic Testing Definition in This Report
1.2 The Genomics Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Volumes
1.3.2 Prices
1.3.3 Revenue Market Size
1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for laboratory testing
2. Market Overview
2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles
2.1.1 Supplier/pharmaceutical
2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric
2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional
2.1.4 Independent lab analytical
2.1.5 Public National/regional lab
2.1.6 Hospital lab
2.1.7 Physician lab
2.1.8 DTC Lab
2.1.9 Independent Genetic Testing Lab
2.1.10 Audit Body
2.2 Genetic Tests - Types, Examples and Discussion
2.2.1 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis- An Emerging Market
2.2.2 Prenatal Diagnosis - New Technologies Create Opportunity
2.2.3 Newborn Screening
2.2.2 Diagnostic Testing
2.2.3 Carrier Testing
2.2.6 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
2.2.7 Pharmacogenomics
2.2.8 Forensic Testing
2.2.9 Parental Testing
2.2.10 Ancestral Testing
2.3 Industry Structure
2.3.1 Hospitals Testing Share
2.3.2 Economies of Scale
2.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab
2.3.3 Physician Office Labs
2.3.4 Physicians and POCT
2.4 Profiles of Key Companies
2.5 Market Shares of Key Genetics Players - Analysis
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 Genetic Discoveries Creating New Diagnostic Markets
3.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for Diagnostics
3.1.3 Pharmacogenomics Drives Further Growth
3.1.4 Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Enter New Era
3.1.5 Fertility Practice Growth drives market
3.1.6 Direct to Consumer begins to break out
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price
3.2.2 Lower Costs
3.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth
3.2.4 Wellness has a downside
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
3.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing
3.4.3 POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force
3.4.4 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
3.4.5 CGES Testing, A Brave New World
3.4.6 Biochips/Giant magnetoresistance based assay
4. Genetic Testing Recent Developments
4.1.1 Importance of This Section
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
5. Country Market Sizes - North America
5.1 United States of America
5.1.1 Prenatal and Newborn Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.1.2 Predictive Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.1.3 Pharmacogenomic Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.1.4 Direct to Consumer Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.1.5 All Genetic testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
5.2 Canada
6. Country Markets - Europe
6.1 France
6.2 Germany
6.3 United Kingdom
6.4 Spain
6.5 Italy
6.6 Russia
6.7 Remainder of Europe and Former Soviet Union
7. Country Markets - Asia-Pacific
7.1 China
7.2 Japan
7.3 South Korea
7.4 India
7.5 Australia
7.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & the Middle East
8.1 Brazil
8.2 Mexico
8.3 Rest of Latin America
8.4 Africa & the Middle East
9. Global Market Summary
9.1 Global Market
9.1.1 Prenatal and Newborn Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
9.1.2 Predictive Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
9.1.3 Pharmacogenomics Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
9.1.4 Direct to Consumer Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
9.1.5 All Genetic testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues
10. The Future of Genetic Testing
