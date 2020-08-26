New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soil Aerators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799682/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Secondary Tillage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Primary Tillage segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Soil Aerators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Weeding Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
In the global Weeding segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 379-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799682/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Soil Aerators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Soil Aerators Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Soil Aerators Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Soil Aerators Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Secondary Tillage (Equipment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Secondary Tillage (Equipment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Secondary Tillage (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Primary Tillage (Equipment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Primary Tillage (Equipment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Primary Tillage (Equipment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Weeding (Equipment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Weeding (Equipment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Weeding (Equipment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Soil Aerating (Equipment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Soil Aerating (Equipment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Soil Aerating (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Mounted (Mode of Operation) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Mounted (Mode of Operation) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Mounted (Mode of Operation) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Trailed (Mode of Operation) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Trailed (Mode of Operation) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Trailed (Mode of Operation) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Other Mode of Operations (Mode of Operation) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Other Mode of Operations (Mode of Operation) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Other Mode of Operations (Mode of Operation) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Agriculture (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Agriculture (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Agriculture (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Non-Agriculture (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Non-Agriculture (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Non-Agriculture (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Soil Aerators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Soil Aerators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Soil Aerators Market in the United States by
Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Soil Aerators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Soil Aerators Market in the United States by Mode of
Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by
Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Soil Aerators Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Soil Aerators Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Soil Aerators Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Soil Aerators Historic Market Review by
Equipment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Soil Aerators Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Soil Aerators Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Soil Aerators Historic Market Review by Mode
of Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Soil Aerators Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Operation for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 46: Canadian Soil Aerators Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Soil Aerators Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Soil Aerators: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Soil Aerators Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Market for Soil Aerators: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Operation
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Soil Aerators Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by Mode
of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Soil
Aerators in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Soil Aerators Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Soil Aerators Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Soil Aerators Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Soil Aerators Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Soil Aerators Market by Equipment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Soil Aerators Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Mode of Operation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Soil Aerators Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Soil Aerators Market by Mode of Operation:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Soil Aerators in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Soil Aerators Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Soil Aerators Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Soil Aerators Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Soil Aerators Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Soil Aerators Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Soil Aerators Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020-2027
Table 71: Soil Aerators Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Soil Aerators Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020-2027
Table 74: Soil Aerators Market in Europe in US$ Million by Mode
of Operation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by Mode
of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Soil Aerators Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: Soil Aerators Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: European Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: Soil Aerators Market in France by Equipment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: French Soil Aerators Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Soil Aerators Market in France by Mode of Operation:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: French Soil Aerators Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by Mode of
Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Soil Aerators Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: French Soil Aerators Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Soil Aerators Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: German Soil Aerators Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Soil Aerators Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Soil Aerators Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by Mode
of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Soil Aerators Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Soil Aerators Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Soil Aerators Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Soil Aerators Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Soil Aerators Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Soil Aerators Market by Equipment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Italian Soil Aerators Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Mode of Operation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Soil Aerators Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Soil Aerators Market by Mode of Operation:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Italian Demand for Soil Aerators in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Soil Aerators Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Soil Aerators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Soil Aerators Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis
by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Soil Aerators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of
Operation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Soil Aerators Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis
by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Soil Aerators in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: United Kingdom Soil Aerators Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Soil Aerators Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Soil Aerators Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spanish Soil Aerators Historic Market Review by
Equipment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Soil Aerators Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Spanish Soil Aerators Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spanish Soil Aerators Historic Market Review by Mode
of Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Soil Aerators Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Operation for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 121: Spanish Soil Aerators Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Soil Aerators Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 123: Spanish Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Soil Aerators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Soil Aerators Market in Russia by Equipment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 126: Russian Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Soil Aerators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Soil Aerators Market in Russia by Mode of Operation:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by Mode
of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Russian Soil Aerators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Soil Aerators Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 132: Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Soil Aerators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020-2027
Table 134: Soil Aerators Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown
by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Soil Aerators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020-2027
Table 137: Soil Aerators Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Mode of Operation: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown
by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Soil Aerators Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: Soil Aerators Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Soil Aerators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 143: Soil Aerators Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Soil Aerators Market in Asia-Pacific by Equipment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Soil Aerators Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Soil Aerators Market in Asia-Pacific by Mode of
Operation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Soil Aerators Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by
Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Soil Aerators Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Soil Aerators Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Soil Aerators Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Soil Aerators Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 156: Australian Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Soil Aerators Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Soil Aerators Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by
Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Soil Aerators Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Soil Aerators Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Soil Aerators Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Soil Aerators Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Indian Soil Aerators Historic Market Review by
Equipment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Soil Aerators Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: Indian Soil Aerators Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Indian Soil Aerators Historic Market Review by Mode
of Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Soil Aerators Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Operation for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 169: Indian Soil Aerators Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Soil Aerators Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 171: Indian Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Soil Aerators Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Soil Aerators Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 174: Soil Aerators Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Soil Aerators Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Soil Aerators Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019
Table 177: Soil Aerators Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Soil Aerators Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Soil Aerators Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Soil Aerators Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Soil Aerators:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Soil Aerators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Soil Aerators Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Soil Aerators:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode
of Operation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Soil Aerators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Soil Aerators Market Share
Analysis by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Soil Aerators in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Soil Aerators Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Soil Aerators Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Soil Aerators Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 191: Soil Aerators Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Soil Aerators Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Soil Aerators Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Soil Aerators Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Soil Aerators Market by Equipment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Soil Aerators Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Soil Aerators Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Soil Aerators Market by Mode of
Operation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Soil Aerators in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Soil Aerators Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Soil Aerators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020-2027
Table 203: Soil Aerators Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Soil Aerators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020-2027
Table 206: Soil Aerators Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Mode of Operation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by
Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Argentinean Soil Aerators Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 209: Soil Aerators Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 211: Soil Aerators Market in Brazil by Equipment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Soil Aerators Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Soil Aerators Market in Brazil by Mode of Operation:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Soil Aerators Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by
Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Soil Aerators Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Soil Aerators Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 220: Soil Aerators Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Soil Aerators Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Equipment: 2012-2019
Table 222: Mexican Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Soil Aerators Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Soil Aerators Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by Mode
of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Soil Aerators Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Soil Aerators Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 228: Soil Aerators Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Soil Aerators Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027
Table 230: Soil Aerators Market in Rest of Latin America by
Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Soil Aerators Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Soil Aerators Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to
2027
Table 233: Soil Aerators Market in Rest of Latin America by
Mode of Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Soil Aerators Market Share
Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Soil Aerators Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 236: Soil Aerators Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 237: Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East Soil Aerators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 239: Soil Aerators Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 240: The Middle East Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 241: The Middle East Soil Aerators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: The Middle East Soil Aerators Historic Market by
Equipment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 243: Soil Aerators Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 244: The Middle East Soil Aerators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: The Middle East Soil Aerators Historic Market by
Mode of Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 246: Soil Aerators Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Operation for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 247: The Middle East Soil Aerators Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 248: Soil Aerators Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 249: The Middle East Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 250: Iranian Market for Soil Aerators: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 251: Soil Aerators Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 252: Iranian Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Iranian Market for Soil Aerators: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Operation
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 254: Soil Aerators Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the Period
2012-2019
Table 255: Iranian Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by Mode
of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Soil
Aerators in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 257: Iranian Soil Aerators Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 258: Soil Aerators Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 259: Israeli Soil Aerators Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2020-2027
Table 260: Soil Aerators Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 261: Israeli Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 262: Israeli Soil Aerators Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020-2027
Table 263: Soil Aerators Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Mode of Operation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 264: Israeli Soil Aerators Market Share Breakdown by Mode
of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 265: Israeli Soil Aerators Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 266: Soil Aerators Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 267: Israeli Soil Aerators Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 268: Saudi Arabian Soil Aerators Market Growth Prospects
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799682/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: